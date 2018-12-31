Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It has not been a great year for restaurant chains in the UK with many closing left, right and centre - and that has meant a lot of job losses.

Research for the Press Association has shown that over 10,000 workers in Britain's restaurants lost their jobs - that works out at 30 people a day.

According to the Centre for Retail Research, 10,413 jobs were lost as restaurants battled stagnated sales, overcapacity and rising costs.

Just this year a host of familiar high-street names such as Gourmet Burger Kitchen, Carluccio's, Prezzo, Chimichanga, Byron and Jamie's Italian close stores, sought rescue deals or entered administration.

In Birmingham we have seen these closures bite - and although there have been many new restaurants and bars opening, there has been plenty of other shutting their doors as well.

We lost Strada and Prezzo to name but a few.

The reason for the closures has been blamed on costs - which have increased for restaurants, with a rise in the minimum wage and a fall in the value of the pound since the referendum on Britain's membership of the European Union, which has driven food prices higher.

At the same time, uncertainty over Brexit has hit consumer confidence.

Competition has also increased with lots of new chains backed by private equity firms opening across the UK.

Property taxes for restaurants paid via businesses rates in England and Wales rose 23% to £564.7 million for the 2018 financial year, a two-year hike of £106.64 million since rates were revalued in April 2017, according to property advisory group Altus.

Alex Probyn, president of UK expert services at Altus, said there had been "huge growth in the casual dining market with restaurant numbers up 16% overall since 2010", but the "race for space pushed up rents impacting on rateable values which came into effect in 2017".

"Extra tax for business rates coupled with rising food prices and staff costs through increases in both the national and minimum wages created a lethal cocktail as margins were squeezed."

To address the squeeze, Chancellor Philip Hammond announced in the Budget in October that business rates will be a cut by a third for small retailers, including restaurants, in England which have a rateable value of less than £51,000 for two years from April 2019.

The next revaluation will take place in 2021.

However, Altus noted that help for restaurants operated by chains is likely to be limited due to the 200,000-euro (£180,866) three-year state aid cap from the EU.

The Centre for Retail Research also forecasts that a further 10,950 jobs will be lost across the casual dining sector in 2019, with independent restaurants being hit the hardest.

The Centre's director Professor Joshua Bamfield said: "Many of the large chains have already made cuts and, in 2019, we expect the smaller and independent restaurants to bear the weight of the losses."

Restaurants aren't the only businesses suffering, HMV announced last week that its on the brink of administration, endangering thousands of jobs.

The music chain trades from around 130 stores and employs more than 2,000 staff.

It will be the second time HMV has collapsed in recent years.

Paul McGowan, executive chairman of HMV and Hilco, said: “During the key Christmas trading period the market for DVD fell by over 30% compared to the previous year and, whilst HMV performed considerably better than that, such a deterioration in a key sector of the market is unsustainable."