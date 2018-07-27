The video will start in 8 Cancel

Almost a third of criminals in Birmingham reoffend within a year.

Between October 2015 and September 2016 a total of 12,442 offenders in the city were either cautioned, received a non-custodial conviction or

were released from prison.

Some 4,057 of those - 32.6 per cent of the total - went on to commit another offence within a year, according to new figures from the Ministry of Justice.

Adults guilty of theft offences were the most likely to commit another crime soon after receiving punishment for a previous one, with 55.2 per cent reoffending.

They were followed by adults convicted of public order offences with a 39.1 per cent reoffending rate.

Overall 29.5 per cent of criminals in England and Wales reoffend within a year - although this tracked people who committed the original crimes between July and September 2016 rather than the whole year.

Juveniles aged 10 to 17 were more likely than adults to reoffend.

The average person who reoffended committed another four crimes.