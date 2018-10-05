Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Birmingham will once again play host to the UK's largest leisure and vehicle event as the Motorhome and Caravan Show returns this November.

Showcasing an excellent range of brand new products for 2019 from leading manufacturers including Swift, Bailey and Lunar, the show will be at the NEC from Tuesday 16 - Sunday 21 October.

There's plenty to see and do throughout the day - including live celebrity cooking demonstrations, expert talks from household names like George Clarke, Sharron Davies MBE and Dr Hilary Jones.

You can also try your hand at campervan manoeuvring, enjoy a one-to-one towing experience with Jeep and take a campervan out for a spin.

(Image: Sam Frost)

Plus, there's also the chance to take a look at some of the brand new motorhomes, caravan holiday homes, leisure gadgets and more!

With over 370 exhibitors to explore, Motorhome and Caravan Show has something for all the family to enjoy!

To celebrate the return of this popular event, we're giving away 150 pairs of tickets to lucky BirminghamLive and Birmingham Post readers.

(Image: Jonathan Jacob Photography Ltd)

For you chance to win one of tickets, simply answer the following question on the form below and fill out your details before midnight on Wednesday October 10.