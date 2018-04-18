Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Work is no longer just a destination.

As the boundaries between work and home life blur, and at a time when there is more pressure on the workspace to deliver and work harder than has before, the office is fast becoming a differentiator when choosing where to work.

Potential employees are no longer looking for just an increase in salary when they look to make their next career move.

The entire user experience is being evaluated.

The workplace itself, policies around flexible working and the workplace culture of a prospective employer are high on the agenda of today’s job seekers.

Salary is still a key driver, but it’s not the only element being considered and certainly isn’t as high as it used to be.

Therefore the workspace “user experience” takes on a whole new level of responsibility, ensuring it isn’t just a place to go to work, it’s a place where people want to work.

Creating an environment that fosters engagement is essential in retaining and attracting top talent.

In fact, retention and attraction are now cornerstones in most workplace and people strategies.

Coupled with falling unemployment rates, there is an upcoming ‘war for talent’, where skilled employees will be able to pick the company, culture and workplace that suits them best.

Attracting and retaining that top talent has become a lot harder.

Creating a place that gives employees a sense of pride and choice about how and where they work brings about a return sense of loyalty and respect for your business.

Not to mention making your employees happier in the process! Trusted and empowered employees are happier and, according to a 2014 study, happier employees are up to 12% more productive!

The best way to create a unique workplace user experience is simple - just ask the people who will use it every day!

Your workplace partner should ask all the right questions to get the right information out of your people to really give you an inside edge on what makes them tick, and understanding on what their ideal workplace will look like.

In the end, creating a unique workplace user experience is about creating somewhere special that your staff love to work.

