Opportunities are being opened up for first time buyers to enjoy a contemporary village lifestyle in one of Birmingham's most affluent neighbourhoods through the luxury CopperBox development.

This property, situated on Harborne High Street, has studios and apartments available to buy with deposits from five per cent.

It also includes offers to buy through the Government’s Help to Buy scheme.

If you don't know already, Help to Buy enables those looking to purchase a property to put in offers with a five per cent cash deposit and a 75 per cent mortgage – with the Government lending the remaining 20 per cent of the cost of the new property.

Prices for CopperBox studios and apartments start from £174,950 – so you will need £8,750 depost.

Developer SevenCapital is a leading UK Property Development and Investment Company, which is responsible for some of the most exciting developments in Birmingham, including St Martin’s Place – the city’s very first luxury apartments with full VIP service.

SevenCapital properties often attract some of the most savvy property investors looking to secure revenue from high end residential developments.

Property is often considered the most popular investment for those looking for a high return on their money – 40 per cent rated it their first choice in an independent survey by CensusWide – but in order to make it work for you it is important to take in some key considerations.

Here are some top tips from SevenCapital experts on how to become a successful property investor.

To find out more about CopperBox, why not drop into the open weekend on 27th & 28th October from 10am until 4pm at the development. For more information click here

Consider your investment strategy – why are you investing?

Some investors see property investment as a means to securing a pension, some are simply focused on it as a means to grow their wealth, whether over the short or long term.

Whichever your reason, you need to decide whether your focus will be mainly on capital growth, generating passive income or a mix of both.

Your aversion to risk is another consideration – some strategies can be much riskier than others and it’s vital that you take into account your personal goals and circumstances.

Do your research – scrutinise the area you’re looking to invest in

The first rule when choosing the area in which to invest, is to avoid buying for convenience.

Buying close to where you are based can be tempting, especially for first time investors – so you’re always on hand if there are issues – but if the area doesn’t have sufficient demand from tenants, it’ll hinder you in the long-run.

Always look for areas where there is already or is highly likely to have good, ongoing demand for properties to rent and buy.

Public and private investment, infrastructure upgrades and business growth are all key indicators of future demand.

Choose the right property type – don’t assume one size fits all

Once you know which area you want to invest in, you need to choose the correct type of property to maximise your investment.

There are off plan opportunities, ready built traditional builds, flats, houses, penthouses.

It is important to understand which property types are likely to be most sought after by tenants, or buyers if you plan to sell on at any point.

Also take into account any running fees that may be needed to ensure the property is viable.

Seek professional advice – particularly if you’re just starting out

Like any investment, it’s important to do your research and that includes on the financial element.

The market will go up and go down and the value of any investment can both rise and fall.

The most important thing is to prepare for it.

All investors – whether they are first-timers or veterans – will experience setbacks or make mistakes at some point during their investment journey, however speaking to a professional financial advisor can help to mitigate issues further down the line.

A bit more about Help to Buy and the Copperbox development in Harborne

The Help to Buy scheme was introduced in 2013 to help those looking to get a foot on the property ladder as property prices continued to rise.

More than 169,102 West Midland properties worth £42.23 billion have been purchased with Help to Buy since then, according to the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Authority.

Eighty-one per cent of these purchases were made by first time buyers, with the scheme set to run until 2021 – and with the West Midlands having the third highest number of homes sold with Help to Buy equity loan – there are likely to be many more purchases in years to come.

But Help to Buy is not available for the purchase of second homes or rental properties.

Prices for CopperBox studio and apartments start from £174,950 – with twenty of the 63 units already sold (including four of the penthouses).

Help to Buy is available with deposits of five per cent, so from £8,750 on CopperBox studios and apartments.

You can find out more details about Help to Buy here

