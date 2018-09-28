Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

SME Live has announced its final speaker line up for the event on October 16 and 17, 2018.

Across the two days, the free-to-attend seminar programme will cover over 60 hours of content, delivered across seven theatres, all aimed at giving attendees the ideas and inspiration to take their business to the next level of growth.

Highlights include:

Sir John Peace, Midlands Engine - A partnership with a vision for growth

Launch of new £50 million investment fund - Learn about the exciting new independent £50 million business loan fund designed for growing small business

Ruth Chapman, PWC - Challenge your assumptions and unlock your true growth potential

Paul Uppal, Small Business Commissioner - Where's the payment? The truth about late payment in the UK and how the Small Business Commissioner is turning the tide

Stephen Blackman, principle economist, NatWest - How technology and the experiential economy is changing our lives

Daren Pickering, NatWest and Worldpay - The future of payments: is cash on its way out?

Olly Sewell, Facebook - Business Without Borders

Simon Jacobson, Microsoft Bing - Why Search Marketing is still the ROI king

Jason Spencer, business development director, ITV - Helping small businesses advertise on TV for the first time

Richard Hanscott, chief executive of Yell Business - How your business marketing needs to adapt in our constantly changing world

Gareth Carroll, Oracle Netsuite - Why small businesses need agile CRM, ERM, ecommerce and financials

John Downes, Capita - How to make your business appealing to corporate partners and clients

Matt Sinclair, SAP One - Is your business ready for digital transformation?

David O'Neil, Cisco - Smarter working: How good IT helps reduce costs, improve security, and grow your business

You can see the full programme at www.sme-live.co.uk

James Ashwood, managing director of SME Live, said: "SME live is about giving businesses a competitive edge.

"We are focusing on four key themes that all businesses need to address in order to grow: winning more customers, raising funding, slicker processes and building a winning workforce.

"Our seminar programme reflects this and we are delighted with the quality of speaker and topics that will be presented over the two days of the show."

Sir John Peace, chairman of the Midlands Engine, added: "We are delighted to be partnering with SME Live.

"The Midlands is home to 800,000 businesses, most of which are SMEs and sole traders, and it is great that SME Live is taking place here in the Midlands at the National Exhibition Centre.

"The £250 million Midlands Engine Investment Fund has been launched to provide finance to SMEs and this in turn has been bolstered by a £370 million Barclays Growth Fund.

"Our core purpose is to create a Midlands Engine that powers the UK economy and competes on the world stage.

"SME Live gives us a great platform to help promote our vision to the businesses of the region."

There is still time to register for a free ticket to attend the event, go to www.sme-live.co.uk.