The shortlisted nominees across nine categories have been announced for the 2018 West Midlands Finance Awards.
Now in its third year, the annual awards ceremony is the only one of its kind to recognise the work and achievements of the region's top finance professionals and businesses.
The ceremony, hosted in partnership with Robert Walters, Greater Birmingham Chamber of Commerce, ICAEW, and RSM, will take place on Thursday November 15 at the ICC in Birmingham and is expected to attract over 500 people from the local business community.
Also presented on the night will be the 2018 Business of the Year which will be awarded to an 'innovative organisation' who has achieved financial growth due to the direct and positive impact of the accounting and finance team.
Robert Walters, a specialist recruitment consultancy focusing on placing professionals into permanent, contract and temporary positions, is proud to return as sponsor of the 2018 awards.
Habiba Khatoon, associate director of Robert Walters Birmingham, said: "We have had a record-breaking number of entries this year and the standard just gets higher and higher.
"Competition this year has been tight and it is hugely encouraging to see such passion and enthusiasm from the region's financial community.
"This awards ceremony is a chance for us all to celebrate the outstanding work done by finance professionals in the region and promote the contribution they make to the economic and business landscape of the West Midlands."
Paul Faulkner, chief executive of Greater Birmingham Chambers of Commerce, added: "This awards ceremony comes at an important time for the region as it starts to really showcase itself as a financial hub.
"More and more, we are seeing the relocation into Birmingham of primary (and secondary) offices for international banks and corporations who have rightly now turned their attention onto the talent that already exists within our region."
All applications were judged by a panel of business leaders from the region, as well as representatives from Greater Birmingham Chambers of Commerce, ICAEW, RSM and Robert Walters.
West Midlands Finance Awards 2018 shortlist:
Finance Director of the Year
Ian Hughes - Big Lottery Fund
Bernard O Sullivan - Slicker Recycling
Frank Barr - Baker Goodchild
Andrew Parris - Tarmac
Ben Harwood - Naismiths
Rising Star of the Year Award (Qualified) - sponsored by Birmingham Airport
Sunil Najran, finance lead - CBRE Global Workplace Solutions (GWS) EMEA
Jayne Crathorne, team leader - Birmingham City University
Sam Williams, management accountant - Halfords Autocentres
Ashleigh Gay, STP supervisor (accounts payable & real estate), finance - McDonald's Restaurants
Rising Star of the Year (Non/Part Qualified) - sponsored by Birmingham Airport
Chelsey Joanne Bird, group financial accountant - Terberg RosRoca Group
Owen Watson, finance business partner - National Grid
Emily Wise, financial controller - BT Fleet Solutions
Pavandeep Johal, systems accountant - Tarmac
Ian Binner, retail financial accountant - Halfords Group
Finance Team of the Year (Over 20 people)
Volvo Group
Housing Plus Group
Cadent Gas
West Midlands Trains
McDonald's Restaurants
Finance Team of the Year (20 people or less) - sponsored by Hawthorn Leisure
Bladon Jets
Dudley Building Society
Birmingham City University
SFB Group
Rehability UK
Finance Team of the Year (Not-For-Profit of the Year) - sponsored by Veolia
Housing Plus Group
Midland Heart
Millennium Point
Shared Service Centre of the Year
Veolia
Jury's Inn
Rentokil Initial
Halfords Group
Excellence in Diversity
HSBC UK
Legal & General Group
Deutsche Bank
Mondelēz International
Higgs & Sons
Business Innovation - sponsored by West Midlands Railway
Tarmac
Cadent Gas
CrowdProperty
Tulip
Student Roost
National Grid