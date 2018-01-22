Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The BMI Priory Hospital Birmingham has unveiled its first dedicated, state-of-the-art cancer centre as part of a £4 million investment programme.

It is the only independent hospital in the West Midlands to provide such a facility and has 10 day-case pods and six in-patient beds, enabling it to provide a wider range of oncology services than ever before.

Tony Avery, Executive Director at BMI The Priory Hospital, which is based on Priory Road, Edgbaston, said he was proud of this outstanding facility, which is expected to treat up to 2,000 patients a year, because it combines the very best clinical care with a homely, comfortable setting.

“We’ve been providing superlative hospital care for the past 35 years and we wanted an environment that allows us to move patient care forward into the 21st century,” he said.

“That meant creating a pleasing, private and dignified setting for our patients and their relatives. We’ve not had an all encompassing cancer centre like this before and we’ve worked incredibly hard to get every aspect of it right, listening to feedback from our patient forums about what they want and need when they are in our care.”

November 2017 saw the opening of The BMI Priory Hospital’s new MRI and CT imaging centre, which houses the 1.5 Toshiba MRI unit and GE Genesis CT scanner, the very latest generation equipment.

“Seeing this first phase of investment, which is the largest single investment the hospital has received for a number of years is very exciting for all of us at The BMI Priory Birmingham,” he said.

“We’ve not only added state-of-the-art equipment and increased space for clinical delivery, we’ve also enriched the patient experience, refurbishing and improving the entrance and lobby. This is just the first part of a wider improvement and enhancement programme.”

As the largest independent sector hospital in the Midlands, The BMI Priory Hospital has unrivalled and unique facilities that enables it to offer some of the best care and a wide range of services to its patients. In addition to its 118 registered bedrooms and five operating theatres, it has a six-bed level 3 Critical Care Unit, and a cardiac catheterisation lab, which provides a range of cardiology and interventional services.

Combined with the latest equipment, technology and on-site support services, it is why the hospital attracts some of the country’s most eminent surgeons and consultants and why 99.3% of patients rated their consultant care very good or excellent in the latest patient satisfaction score, analysed by Quality Health, an independent organisation.

“Having the best possible clinical environment for patients and innovative technology means nothing without having the best team in which to deliver the services, so we are committed to ensuring all our staff enjoy the very best working conditions,” said Tony. “I’m extremely proud of what we do here at The BMI Priory.”

