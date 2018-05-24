Rhubarb Property celebrates 10th anniversary

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The growth, development and the future of Birmingham’s property market is nothing short of exciting and its great to see such a positive impact not just for the local population of the city, but also its growth and reputation internationally.

Historically Rhubarb Property have mainly dealt with Sales, Lettings and Property Management, but they are now also heavily involved with investments and acquisitions on behalf of London and overseas investors from across the globe.

The hype in HS2 and other big corporations coming into the city over the next few years has seen the market change dramatically.

The property investment world is changing and people are starting to realise that they don’t have to be part of a big investment group in order to get on the property ladder.

We are now helping first time investors start up their portfolio by offering advice on what and where to buy in Birmingham, giving investors more confidence in securing the right property that suits their needs.

When I started the business back at the start of 2008 I didn’t think beyond providing an honest service for our clients, and I still hold that value strongly to this day.

A huge proportion of our current landlords have been with us since the start, and we are now finally in a position to work alongside like minded people both in and out of the property industry, in order to carry on providing a bespoke and independent service whereby our clients actually feel like their being catered for and are not just another number on a record.

Rhubarb Property’s management fees have always been extremely competitive and although a lot of online agents are now starting to make a name for themselves, people still feels that people still like to buy off other humans beings.

Not everything can work perfectly online, people still need reassurance in who they are buying through regardless of whether they may be saving a bit of money.

Moving house or investing your hard earned money is a huge deal for a lot of people and people need certainty that they can reply on who it is they are buying through, and what their knowledge as a professional is of the industry they are dealing in.

The services that Rhubarb can provide include everything from featured advertising on both Rightmove and Zoopla in both Sales and Lettings, and all necessary legal documents, deposit security and referencing.

They also work alongside reliable and qualified maintenance contractors who are very well priced and who’s work is only every completed after authorisation from the landlord.

The team at Rhubarb know the market inside and out and are able to give professional advice on the day to day experiences and the changes of the Birmingham property industry.

I am very proud of the Rhubarb team. They don’t just work well together, but also are able to have fun at the same time and get a buzz out of their working environment.

May 2018 has been another milestone for Rhubarb joining the Property Mark group and becoming ARLA registered as an agent.

Our Rhubarb employees are MARLA qualified and I believe that being a member of ARLA should give clients an added sense of security and confidence in the company knowing that they are dealing with an honest, respected and knowledgable estate agent.

A new website is also in the works - rhubarbproperty.co.uk - and with our property management now expanding to Manchester and London, I am very confident that the next 10 years will be as exciting and prosperous as the last.

Since moving into the new office premises (that shows off a large red neon logo light!) Rhubarb are now focusing on the future and working towards maintaining that cemented value whereby clients and customers feel like they are being represented in the right way.

People are free to pop in for a coffee - or something stronger - at anytime should they be passing, and I would like to say a big thank you to the team and to all our customers!

So heres to the next 10 years!

The futures bright, the futures Rhubarb!

Kind regards

Thomas Avery (MARLA)

MD

B: 0121 309 0550

M: 0161 358 1880

L: 0203 141 9114

Mbl: 07967 842 594

thomas@rhubarbproperty.co.uk

www.rhubarbproperty.co.uk