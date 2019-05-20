Get the biggest daily stories by email Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Birmingham office of professional services giant PwC is demonstrating its commitment to city causes by taking part in the Simplyhealth Great Birmingham 10K on behalf of grass-roots charity LoveBrum.

PwC will have 200 runners and walkers taking part in the annual event this Sunday.

The company, which this autumn moves to stunning new offices at One Chamberlain Square in the Paradise Birmingham development, took part in last year’s 10K and Great Birmingham Run half marathon to raise funds and awareness for the PwC Foundation.

This year the PwC runners will be wearing the colourful running tee-shirts of LoveBrum as they join thousands of participants tackling the 10K on its new route through Birmingham city centre.

The Simplyhealth Great Birmingham 10K features the ENGIE Business Challenge, which invites corporate teams of all shapes and sizes to compete for fastest-time trophies.

The four fastest collective times by participants are added up for each team to pick the overall winners and an engraved trophy is awarded for the winning team in each business size category (small, medium and large).

(Image: Birmingham Mail)

Plus, any company that enters 12 or more employees will receive its own engraved plaque irrespective of finish times.

PwC runners and walkers taking part in this year’s Simplyhealth Great Birmingham 10K include sponsoring partner Neil Philpott.

Neil said: “We are delighted that our fundraising efforts this year will be helping the work of LoveBrum, which supports many hard-to-reach projects in all areas of the city that often do not receive the funding they deserve. We are proud to see so many of our colleagues taking part in the run.”

(Image: Birmingham Mail)

LoveBrum was founded in 2015 with a simple goal – make Birmingham even better.

As a charity for charities, LoveBrum raises and distributes funds to hidden-gem projects and volunteer-led organisations in Birmingham.

In October 2018, LoveBrum reached a milestone of donating £100,000 to Birmingham causes in a little over three years.

This year, LoveBrum has announced that charitable organisations in Birmingham will now have the opportunity to apply for up to £15,000 through LoveBrum's Community Impact Fund, which aims to support projects working to overcome the challenges Birmingham is facing, particularly those tackling homelessness and the poverty gap.

Executive Director Paul Mitchell said: “LoveBrum is overwhelmed by the support from PwC and the number of employees who have decided to take part in this year’s Great Birmingham 10K in aid of the charity.

(Image: Birmingham Post)

“Together, with our fundraisers, they will be running to raise vital funds for hidden-gem projects across Birmingham that don’t receive the funding or platform they deserve.

“We are always delighted to see local people and businesses fundraise for LoveBrum and give back to their city.

“If you’d like to sponsor the team, please visit www.justgiving.com/lovebrum . To find out more about LoveBrum and how you can support us, visit lovebrum.org.uk ”

10K ENTRY DEADLINE DETAILS:

The deadline to enter this year’s Simplyhealth Great Birmingham 10K has been confirmed as 10am on Thursday, May 23.

Participants signing-up this week will need to pick up their run pack from the Customer Information Points in the city centre. These late entries also incur a £5 admin fee, payable at point of entry.

Anyone who enters the Simplyhealth Great Birmingham 10K will receive £10 off their entry fee for the Simplyhealth Great Birmingham Run half marathon, which takes place on Sunday, October 13, 2019. Sign up now at greatrun.org/great-birmingham-10k