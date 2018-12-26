Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Prostate cancer kills one man every 45 minutes.

It's a disease which exists in every community, but Prostate Cancer UK is fighting back - and we want you to help us make a stand.

Here's your chance to get involved, wherever you live! Below we've listed five fun-filled events taking place in 2019 you can sign up for...

Match Days [Throughout the 2018/19 football season]

Come and join us at a host of football grounds across the country to help us inspire the football family towards doing their bit to help us beat prostate cancer.

It’s a great chance to raise awareness, help raise funds and you also get a ticket to watch some of your favourite players in action.

March for Men [Throughout June 2019]

March for Men returns in 2019, bigger and better than ever - with venues in Belfast, Birmingham, Bristol, Cardiff, Glasgow, Leeds, Liverpool, London, Manchester and Nottingham.

Join the thousands of families and friends who are already involved to help in the fight against prostate cancer.

There are walks to suit all abilities, including a 2k, 5k and 10k route. The shorter distances are fully accessible for wheelchairs and pushchairs.

Football to Amsterdam [7-9 June 2019]

This is the biggest ride – and without doubt, the best party – in football.

Join the hundreds of fans who have signed up, as well as some famous faces from the world of football - such as Queens Park Rangers legend Les Ferdinand - on this two-day, 145-mile pedal pilgrimage to Amsterdam, with start locations in London and Yorkshire.

Once there, you will get to experience an unforgettable evening in one of Europe’s party capitals. Dam Square is the venue as you enjoy a celebration dinner and a night out you won’t forget.

Grand Départ Classic 2019 [28-30 June 2019]

Fancy yourself as the next Geraint Thomas? Get involved in our Grand Départ Classic and saddle up for the opening stage of the 2019 Tour de France a week ahead of the pros.

Taking place in Brussels, this three-day event (one day of riding) is the perfect chance to prove your prowess, sail to the top of the fundraising leaderboard and make a real difference to the lives of men with prostate cancer.

Make our golf championship finals days [September and October 2019]

Host a golf day for Prostate Cancer UK and automatically gain two places at our golf championship finals days in September.

There are events in Belfast, Birmingham, Cheshire, Glasgow and London and former European Tour player Andrew Murray is on hand to host the day for everyone who has helped us in the continued fight against prostate cancer.

Should none of the above quite take your fancy, you could sign up for a marathon, a skydive, organise your own event or even take on Mount Kilimanjaro.

Whatever you fancy, we will support you every step of the way.