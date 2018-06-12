Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Plans for Birmingham’s most exclusive apartment development yet – featuring full VIP hotel service – have been revealed.

St Martin’s Place will be the city’s first luxury hotel-serviced living residences, offering a lifestyle option previously only seen in prime central London.

The pioneering build, by leading UK property developer SevenCapital, is set to feature 228 spacious one, two and three-bedroom apartments, all of which will benefit from full use of hotel services provided by the neighbouring Park Regis Hotel.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Designed to cater for the growing demand for executive spec city centre apartments, St Martin’s Place will appeal to the city’s growing professional community, offering a one of a kind opportunity for buyers and investors alike.

The apartments are generous in size, ranging from circa 500 sq ft (one bed) to 1397 sq ft (three-bed penthouse suite) and are located close to the city’s main business, retail and entertainment districts, and all major transport links in and out of the city.

On-site amenities for St Martin’s Place will include a private gym, WiFi lounge and cinema, with an attractive courtyard garden sitting at podium level in the centre of the development, providing sought after outside space, a real luxury in the city.

Director Andy Foote, who heads up the residential distribution arm of SevenCapital, said: “St Martin’s Place is a very exciting development. It’s a first for Birmingham and is set to become the sought-after address in the city.

“Designed to deliver world-class service to the thriving executive community, its interiors will be luxurious and contemporary, with an impressive hotel-style grand lobby to create instant wow-factor as soon as you set foot in the door.

“Ensuring it meets expectations of the most discerning resident, we’ve also included the latest in smart technology, as well as a 24-hour concierge to provide ultimate security for residents.

“We’re seeing a huge trend, particularly within regional cities such as Birmingham, in people wanting to live within walking distance of their place of work, and within equally easy reach of transport links and all retail, leisure and entertainment amenities.

“St Martin’s Place offers all of that and more, providing residents with a truly unique living experience that is rarely seen outside London.

“Whilst Birmingham’s housing market remains affordable in comparison to other regions, particularly in the South, we’re able to offer this next level of luxury with an extremely competitive price tag, which is a very exciting prospect.”

St Martin’s Place is located between Broad Street and Tennant Street in Birmingham’s city centre, close to key city centre locations such as Brindleyplace (home to Deutsche Bank), Arena Central (new home to HSBC and HMRC), and the city’s £700 million Paradise redevelopment.

The development launches officially this Saturday, June 16th.

Limited places are availble to attend the official launch event and find out more about St Martin’s Place this Saturday June 16 from 10am to 4pm at Garrard and Blumfield Suite, Park Regis register here

For more information about St Martin's Place click here