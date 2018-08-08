The video will start in 8 Cancel

A team from law firm Pinsent Masons will be taking on the Simplyhealth Great Birmingham Run Business Challenge to raise awareness of the life-saving work of Birmingham Children's Hospital.

Pinsent Masons, based at 55 Colmore Row, is tackling the annual half marathon which this year returns to its spiritual home of Broad Street.

The Business Challenge invites small, medium and large companies and organisations to compete for fastest-time trophies in men's, women's and mixed teams.

The four fastest collective times by participants are added up for each team to pick the overall winners and an engraved trophy is awarded for the winning team in each category.

Any company that enters 12 employees or more also receives an engraved plaque.

Simon Laight, partner at Pinsent Masons, said: "We are delighted to support Birmingham Children's Hospital for a second year as our office charity.

"Many of the staff have personal connections with the hospital and fundraising is a way of giving something back to a fantastic local charity which has touched many of our hearts at Pinsent Masons.

"We're delighted we can support them again.

"Keeping active is an important part of wellbeing and it is great to raise money for such a worthy cause at the same time.

"It's great to be running with colleagues and this year we're also entering the Great Birmingham Run Business Challenge so we have another incentive to do well as a team."

Race organiser the Great Run Company recently announced the 2018 route would return to Broad Street which served as the home stretch of both the 10k and half marathon for many years.

The route had to be redesigned because of the work on the Midland Metro extension and Centenary Square but the 2018 Great Birmingham Run will start in the famous street and take participants down - rather than up - the dreaded hill in Lee Bank Middleway.

Eloise Davidson, corporate fundraising manager at Birmingham Children's Hospital Charity, said: "We're incredibly proud of the Pinsent Masons team for signing up to the Business Challenge at the Great Birmingham Run this year.

"Support of local companies like Pinsent Masons helps us to go above and beyond for the 90,000 sick kids treated every year at our hospital.

"We can't thank them enough for their on-going support."

How to enter

The Great Birmingham Run half marathon takes place on Sunday, October 14.

For more information and to enter a team in the Business Challenge visit GreatRun.org.

If you would prefer to take part as an individual, click through here for more details and to enter.

Entry costs £36 but there is a discount of £10 available if you ran the Great Birmingham 10k in May.

Runners must be 17 or over on the day to take part.

There are junior races taking place on October 14 for three to 15 year olds, also in Broad Street.

Entry is also available on the Great Run website.