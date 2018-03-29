Get Black Country updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A new builders’ warehouse stocking thousands of ready to load trade essentials, and offering a revolutionary digital concept for ordering and collecting supplies, has opened for business just outside Birmingham city centre in Aston.

‘BUILT/’, which is conveniently located on Bourne Road just off the A38, offers an efficient one-stop solution for tradespeople to click and collect their supplies at a time that suits them, as well as the convenience of having BUILT/ staff swiftly and safely load up their vehicle to get them back to site sooner.

Customers can buy materials direct from their van window too, while BUILT/ also offers scheduled deliveries direct to site – all across Birmingham and further afield to Sutton Coldfield, Solihull, Tamworth and across into the Black Country.

Its smart online booking system only generates reliable delivery slots, calculated based on capacity and average drive-time – bringing an end to the frustration of missed, delayed and inaccurate deliveries.

“We’re really excited to see our first builders’ warehouse up and running in Aston, offering the Birmingham building trade a fantastic new way of sourcing and collecting high-quality materials reliably, conveniently and at clear-cut prices,” said Nick Thomas, Managing Director of BUILT/.

“Our Instant Click & Collect service means tradespeople can order what they need online, drive to the warehouse to pick it up from as early as 6am, and have a van-load of materials loaded in minutes – getting them back to site quickly and saving them valuable time.

“We have a large 60,000 sq ft site with thousands of essential building supplies kept in stock, with high availability, ready to load seven days a week.

"Wasted journeys for materials that aren’t available are a thing of the past, because if it’s in stock online, it’s available in branch too.

“Builders can rest assured that we will have their order ready to load into their vehicle when they arrive - our system even recognises the vehicle and directs customers straight to the bay where their order is waiting.”

BUILT/ offers the trade a wide range of staple building materials, electrical goods and plumbing and heating supplies, not to mention kitchen and bathroom products, painting and decorating items, and tools, fixings and equipment - including workwear and PPE.

“Our supplies are competitively and transparently priced and come from professional trade brands.

"We only stock the best, high-quality materials - including slow grown, certified timber,” continued Nick.

“Every member of staff is trained in the products we sell, allowing us to deliver excellent service and offer expert advice to our customers.”

BUILT/ Aston is located on Bourne Road, Birmingham, B6 7RD, and is open for collections and deliveries Monday to Friday from 6am to 6pm, Saturdays from 8am to 5pm and Sundays from 10am to 4pm.

Any Birmingham-based builders who wish to receive the latest deals and offers from BUILT/ can text BUILT to 66777 .

For more information visit www.built.co.uk/bigonbrum or call 0121 392 2930.