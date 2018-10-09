Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Midlands companies of all shapes and sizes are counting down to this weekend's Simplyhealth Great Birmingham Run Business Challenge.

The Business Challenge is a popular feature of the city's annual half marathon and spring Great Birmingham 10k as firms compete for fastest-time trophies in the corporate world.

This year's Great Birmingham Run, which takes place on Sunday, has attracted more than 11,000 individual entrants with the event returning to its spiritual home of Broad Street in the city centre.

The 13.1-mile course will start in the famous street and then head down Lee Bank Middleway before taking in Bournville, Cadbury World, Cannon Hill Park and Selfridges before reaching the finish line in Jennens Road.

The route should suit those hunting a personal best as the new-look course is largely flat.

Olympic bronze medallist, Katharine Merry, has backed the 34 employees from Deutsche Bank's Birmingham office who have signed up to take part in the Business Challenge.

The teams will be raising funds for Cure Leukaemia, one of Deutsche Bank's chosen charities for 2018, as they strive to collect £50,000 to fund a specialist research nurse for 12 months.

Ms Merry, who won 400m bronze at the Sydney Olympics in 2000, met some of the Deutsche Bank runners at a recent event at the bank where staff were encouraged to donate a day's salary to Cure Leukaemia and its other charity of the year, Rays of Sunshine.

She said: "This message is sent with loads of luck to all those taking on the Simplyhealth Great Birmingham Run.

"Having run a half marathon myself, I know how daunting it is and for those representing Deutsche Bank and running for Cure Leukaemia 'thank you'.

"You are raising valuable funds and changing people's lives.

"The feeling of joy and the sense of achievement you will have after you finish is brilliant.

"Enjoy taking part in a fab half marathon in a fab city."

A team of 20 accountancy firm RSM in Birmingham has signed up to enter the Great Birmingham Run for the first time.

The team, based at St Philips Point in Temple Row, will be running for local charity Acorns which provides specialist care services to young people with life-limiting or life-threatening conditions.

Team captain Edd Pryce said: "There is a growing buzz around the office in the build up to the run and we have had huge support for our chosen charity Acorns.

"We can't wait to compete against the other businesses and it is great to raise money for such a great charity.

"Acorns is one of RSM's fantastic audit clients and we all feel very proud to be supporting Acorns in its 30th year, it makes a massive difference to so many children and their families when they desperately need it."

The full list of teams entering the 2018 Great Birmingham Run Business Challenge is:

Altair Engineering

Browne Jacobson

Charter Court Financial Services.

Deloitte

Deutsche Bank

Eurofuns Food and Water Testing UK

JW Hinks

Jurys Inn

Marks & Clerk

Moore Stephens

PwC

RSM

Scott Bader Company

Sport Structures

Steel & Alloy Gonvarri Steel Services

Utilitywise

Royal Orthopaedic Hospital Charitable Fund

The Binding Site

Thursfield Solicitors

Vodafone

Wesleyan