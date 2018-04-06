The video will start in 8 Cancel

From PR agencies to professional services giants, Midlands companies of all shapes and sizes are counting down to the Business Challenge at the Simplyhealth Great Birmingham 10k.

Companies from a variety of sectors have signed up to take part in this year's Business Challenge on Sunday May 6, with the entry window still open for others to join them and inspire office morale and workplace activity.

The Business Challenge invites the corporate world to compete for bragging rights and fastest-time trophies.

The four quickest collective times by participants are added up for each team to pick the overall winners and an engraved trophy is awarded for the winning team in each business size category (small, medium and large).

Plus, any company that enters 12 or more employees will receive its own engraved plaque irrespective of finish times.

The Great Birmingham 10k starts in Birmingham city centre before taking runners and walkers past sights such as Selfridges, Cannon Hill Park and Edgbaston Stadium.

It has music at its heart, with energetic warm-ups and start waves featuring 80s, 90s, 00s and today's tunes.

The event features a 'walking wave', which is growing in popularity as it appeals to participants taking on their first mass-participation activity event or aiming for a change of lifestyle.

Among those taking part is Jewellery Quarter-based Rewired PR, Media Links Online of Longbridge, BBC Digital England and Cornwall Street-based financial services giant PwC.

With ongoing support from race organiser Great Run Company, PwC has pulled out all the stops to inspire 200 of its Midlands workforce to get active in 2018 with one of the biggest teams ever to take part in the 10k.

PwC runners are raising money for a wide range of causes, including its foundation, which promotes social inclusion and sustainable development, The Samaritans, Beyond Food and Wellbeing of Women.

Its team has been given support and encouragement with tailored training plans and running advice from Great Run Company experts who have created training schedules for runners and walkers of all abilities.

You can find them at GreatRunTraining.org.

Ian Wall, PwC's director in the Midlands, said: "Keeping active is important to both physical and mental wellbeing, it is also great fun and a super opportunity to raise money for good causes as part of the PwC Foundation."

Companies already signed up to the Simplyhealth Great Birmingham 10k Business Challenge:

Aston Business School, Aston University

Atkins

BBC Digital England

Exhibition Equipment UK

Gowling WLG

Greater Birmingham Chambers of Commerce

Haines Watt

Hilti GB

HSBC

JLL

Marks & Clerk

Mazars

Media Links Online

Performances Birmingham

PwC

Rewired PR

Reynolds and Reynolds

The Royal Orthopaedic Hospital

University of Birmingham UBSport

Your Health Partnership

Sign up your Business Challenge team now at GreatRun.org/birmingham10kbusiness or enter as an individual at GreatRun.org.