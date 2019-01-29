Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Valentines Day is just around the corner- and we have found a deal you don't want to miss.

To get an affordable bunch of flowers these days is quite tricky, with bunches for a special occasion ranging between £30-£90 depending on what you are looking for.

Interflora has their Valentines Day arrangements already available online and now we have a way you can buy and save.

Here's how it works

We wanted to find a deal that is simple to do and save even just a bit of cash for a loved one this Valentine's Day and this one will take only a couple of minutes.

You can get up to £10 back on orders just by creating a Topcashback account.



• £10 cashback at Interflora on a £10+ spend, means that TopCashback will award £10 cashback for any eligible purchases worth £10+ at Interflora.



• The £10 cashback at Interflora on a £10+ spend start date is the 28/01/2019 and the offer end date is 17/02/2019 23:59.

What can I get?

The flower bouquets and gift sets at Interflora all range in price- with some extremely affordable.

The sweetheart gift set including a teddy bear, balloon and box of chocolates only costs £27 OR you could try a hamper instead (above) and this one only costs £15 including the cashback deal.

Bouquets start from £30 - and you can even get a letterbox delivery for that special someone including a single rose and chocolates for £29.

See the website here for all they have to offer.