The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Maintaining a competitive edge is fundamental to any business wishing to be recognised as a market leader in their chosen field, we clean over the years has adopted a number of cleaning industry innovations that have changed the perception of the cleaning discipline and our commercial cleaning company .

For the majority of clients, carpet is a costly building ‘fabric’ to replace, hence the importance of implementing a tailored programme for maintaining carpet longevity.

As a commercial cleaning company , we clean were the first licensed holder of the revolutionary Dry Fusion™ Carpet Cleaning Technology within the UK.



This low moisture carpet cleaning system both cleans and protects carpet fibres and is approved by all the leading carpet manufacturers.

Meaning carpets can be cleaned, de-odourised and left completely dry within 30 minutes of the work being completed.

To see how we clean could transform your carpet please watch our short Carpet Cleaning Tutorial, and for further information or to arrange your no obligation carpet cleaning demonstration or survey/quotation please don’t hesitate to call us on: 0121 453 6191