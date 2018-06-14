Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

First things first: will you be growing over the next five years, or are these temporary hires?

Think about how your business is likely to change and plan for that now – this could mean refurbishment of your current office or moving to a new location.

If you’re keen to stay where you are, refurbishment can help you make the most of your space.

You can’t just order more desks and hope for the best; you need to consider how your office really works and where you can make room.

With a renovation you will be able to reorganise your office to maximise its potential; current employees won’t feel pushed out and new staff will have the space they need to get to work.

This is also a great opportunity to refresh your facilities, mechanical, electrical, and interior design.

The advantages of staying put are numerous; you can time the construction to suit your needs, you don’t risk losing good staff due to a changed commute and you can maintain business continuity throughout the fit out – you can have your cake and eat it too!

If you decide you want a new location, think about your square foot needs as good design can help you do more with less space, saving you money in the long run. Once you’ve chosen a design, the fit out can go ahead with no impact on the day-to-day lives of your teams.

Either way, carefully consider your options and seek advice. Lastly, don’t forget to think ahead for the future workspace needs of your workforce.

Andrew Wood, Managing Director, Overbury, Birmingham

Contact: Andrew.Wood@overbury.com or 0121 667 3868

www.overbury.com