It’s hard to avoid the PPI adverts popping up everywhere but there is a good reason to take notice because millions of people really are due a refund.

But there is a deadline and all claims need to be submitted by 29 August 2019 to get any money due.

There are still 36 million unclaimed PPI policies.

Claiming the cash is a no-brainer and the reason consumer champion's like Martin Lewis are urging people to apply.

Afterall you’ve got nothing to lose but could potentially receive thousands of pounds.

The PPI cash windfall comes after a recent Supreme Court case (Plevin v Paragon Personal Finance) which found that not only were commission payments kept secret, but commission rates were ridiculously high.

The average rate of commission on a loan, credit card, mortgage or any other form of debt which had PPI, was 67 per cent but many were even higher and in some cases as much as 80 per cent.

Now the Financial Conduct Authority has ruled that customers who paid more than this are due back everything over the 50 per cent rate, plus interest.

While it is possible to go through the claim process yourself it is often easier to hand the paperwork to a third party who will pursue the claim on your behalf.

But only a qualified solicitor can claim for your full refund, using the Plevin ruling as a point of law.

Confidential PPI Claims, has already helped hundreds of clients reclaim extra compensation, using this new legal precedent, and the average payment has been more than £2000.

Gerry Diamond of Confidential PPI Claims has engaged a firm of solicitors and barristers, expert in banking and finance law, to make sure clients received every penny they are due.

It’s easy to find out if you are due compensation, says Gerry.

“Our lawyers advised us that when full legal checks were undertaken, about 20 per cent of customers who won their claims should have been paid more, and astonishingly about 10 per cent of people who were written to by banks to tell them they had no PPI, actually did.

“To date, we have won around £1.35 million in additional compensation for old PPI claims. We even had one client who was advised by his bank that he had no PPI, but our solicitors successfully claimed almost £20,000 on his behalf.

“So if you have already won compensation, ask for a free review, you could be due more.”

“There is no hiding place for the banks, building societies and credit card companies when we deal with your compensation claim.”

As many as 64 million PPI policies were sold in the UK between 1990 and 2010.

But many were mis-sold and more than £27 billion has already been paid back to people.

What is PPI?

It’s the name given to payment protection insurance, sold alongside credit cards, loans and finance agreements to ensure payments are made if the borrower is unable to make them due to sickness or unemployment.

How long does it take to make a claim and get compensation?

We take some basic details from you then pass your file on to our solicitors. They then send a letter of engagement, which simply requires to be signed and returned freepost.

Some claims are settled within 8-12 weeks however others may take longer, but the sooner you get in touch the closer any pay-out to you will be.

What do I need to do?

Call us on 0330 058 0358 or go to www.confidentialppiclaims.co.uk

What if you can’t remember how many loans you’ve had?

All we need is your name and address and we can find the details so long as you know which bank or lender was involved.

How much commission will you pay with Confidential PPI Claims ?

Our solicitors operate no win no fee. The maximum you will be charged is 30 per cent plus VAT per claim.

