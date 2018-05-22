Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The two for Tuesday deal is still extremely popular for families.

Pizza lovers will be getting there orders in while they can- with students also being particularly fond of the mid week savings to be made.

Saving while you order pizza is an obvious bonus- and there are tonnes of tasty options to choose from with Texas BBQ, Vegetable Supreme and classic Hawaiian being firm favourites.

But, with this latest deal, you can now make the most of a £15 cashback AND get it in time for the weekend.

Cashback website Quidco are offering the deal so that not only will families benefit from the discounted order, but once orders are in they will add the £15 straight into your account.

Customers will even be able to withdrawn straight to your bank, Paypal or as gift vouchers by the weekend.

You can just register here at Quidco and click "Order two for Tuesdays" and start earning cashback straightaway.