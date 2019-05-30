Get the biggest daily stories by email Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

You don't need to jet off halfway round the world to find the perfect family holiday. Look a little closer to home and you'll discover a coastal destination that's just been voted one of the coolest places to live in Britain by The Times.

Less than a four-hour drive away, nestled between Devon and Cornwall, Plymouth is known for its sweeping panoramic sea views on one side, and rolling moors on the other.

From Mount Edgcumbe to the Mayflower Steps, you'll find a range of art galleries, sporting activities, quality restaurants and music and theatre shows, making it the perfect place to enjoy a long weekend and spend some quality time with family and friends.

Or perhaps you'd like to explore the stunning waterfront areas and historic cobbled streets, or take advantage of the city's quirky independent shops, big-name stores and amazing nightlife.

To help you plan your trip to the second largest city in the South West, here's an extensive list of the very best family-friendly spots to visit while you explore this enchanting location.

How to get there

Plymouth is an hour from Exeter Airport and just over an hour from Newquay Airport - to find flights visit here. It's only around three-and-a-half hours by car if you fancy a road trip or to travel by train, you can compare prices and buy tickets on Skyscanner or via raileasy.

Where to stay

Whether you want to be near the action or nestled away in the more picturesque parts of the city, there's plenty of wonderful, characterful places to stay and they really don't have to cost the earth.

Copthorne Hotel

(Image: Penny Cross)

Situated in the heart of the city, the hotel boasts 135 guest rooms, a fitness suite, on-site parking and over 400 sqm of event space, making it ideal for business and family trips. The popular restaurant, 50 Degrees North, is best-known for its chef’s modern take on the local cuisine which draws in guests and locals alike.

Jurys Inn

(Image: Plymouth Live)

Sat in the heart of the action - adjacent to Plymouth's historic tourist quarter and the Drake Circus shopping centre - this hotel offers great value and easy access to very best city centre locations.

Lady Emma's Cottage

(Image: classic.co.uk)

Lady Emma's Cottage is one of the most stunning and exclusive retreats in the UK. The 1882 Arts and Crafts property sits framed on one side by 865 acres of Grade I Listed Mount Edgcumbe Estate and on the other by the wonders of Plymouth Sound, Drake's Island and the Mew Stone.

Bovisand Lodge Holiday Park

(Image: Visit Plymouth)

Bovisand Lodge Holiday Park is a small family-run, four-star beachside holiday park with an indoor pool in the South Devon Coast - yet only seven miles from Plymouth. The beachside location in Devon is unique - an unspoilt wooded valley running down from the hills of Staddon Heights and opening onto a safe sandy beach overlooking the Cornish coast.

Drake's Wharf

(Image: Plymouth Live)

Stay in the 'world class' Royal William Yard in a unique Grade 1 listed Navy building. These holiday apartments are beautifully designed with state-of-the-art modern kitchens and bathrooms.

Best spots to eat and drink

Rockfish

(Image: Plymouth Live)

Overlooking the ocean and beside the National Marine Aquarium, Mitch Tonks’ Rockfish restaurant and takeaway at Sutton Harbour is a great place for family friendly dining. Offering award-winning sustainable seafood and everything from fish and chips to grilled lobster, Rockfish is the perfect place for a relaxed family dinner.

Las Iguanas

(Image: Lucy Blake)

This vibrant restaurant sits in the historic Royal William Yard and will certainly tickle your taste buds. Taking influences from the beaches of Brazil and the streets of Mexico, the menu is perfect for children as well as adults with its 'wacky tacos' and quesidillas as well as tasty cocktails for the bigger kids.

The Steak & Omelette

(Image: Plymouth Live)

One of Plymouth’s best-loved, family run restaurants, the Steak & Omelette in Plymouth’s West End is the perfect place for a family celebration. Offering the finest Scottish steaks, top-quality lamb and fresh, locally-caught fish. Highchairs are available for the tiny tots in the party too.

Lockyers Quay

(Image: Plymouth Live)

Part of the Table Table restaurant family, Lockyers Quay offers a great menu full of tasty options. Located right next to the working fish market on Sutton Harbour, it offers fantastic views on a summer evening. Close to the National Marine Aquarium and a short walk to the Barbican, it’s ideal for a bite to eat on family days out.

The Boathouse Café

(Image: Penny Cross)

This seafood café and restaurant is set in a unique location in the fisherman’s arches opposite the Mayflower steps, just a stone’s throw from Plymouth’s historic Barbican. With a seasonal family-friendly menu and some of the best waterfront views in the city, it’s a great location for dinner with the family.

Boston Tea Party

(Image: TripAdvisor)

Based in Jamaica House on Sutton Harbour, Boston Tea Party has been designed in its own unique character. With two floors of seating, a flower enclosed court yard and views across the marina towards the Barbican, Boston Tea Party is perfect for a family brunch or early evening summer supper.

Bill's

(Image: Plymouth Live)

Located in the heart of Drake Circus shopping centre, Bill’s is a great spot to take a break and enjoy breakfast, lunch, dinner and everything in between. With a children’s menu for the little ones and a varied menu for the big kids, Bill’s is a great spot for a bite to eat with the whole tribe after a long day of shopping.

Prezzo

(Image: Rosemary Watts)

Prezzo Plymouth offers a great waterfront location for families looking to dine in the historic Royal William Yard. With indoor and outdoor seating, a large dining area and delicious menus packed with Prezzo speciality pizza and pasta dishes this family friendly haunt is great for a little slice of Italy on Plymouth’s waterfront.

Chocaccino

(Image: LBlake)

For a bit of luxury, try Chocaccino, next to Plymouth Gin Distillery, where you can indulge in a luxury afternoon tea or just enjoy some tasty treats while experimenting with new flavours.

Unmissable activities

Depending on what day it is or what the weather is like, there's always something to do in Plymouth. From action-packed adventure to educational trips and places to explore, there's truly something for everyone.

National Marine Aquarium

(Image: Jay Stone)

Spend an hour or two at the National Marine Aquarium enjoying the sharks, rays, octopus, fish and the giant turtle on display. You can also listen to a lecture about marine life and the kids can play in the soft-play area.

Smeaton's Tower

(Image: Visit Plymouth)

A centerpiece on Plymouth's Hoe, Smeaton's Tower has become one of the South West's most well-known landmarks. You can climb to the top of the 72ft high Smeaton's Tower which offers fantastic views of Plymouth Sound and the city from its lantern room which, along with the rest of the building, has been painstakingly restored to its original glory.

Gaia Spa at Boringdon Hall

(Image: Matthew Hawkey)

If you need to get away from the hustle and bustle for a while and need a break from the excitable children in your life then head to Boringdon Hall. Featuring an infinity pool, hydrotherapy pool with outdoor swim-through, heat experiences, including Finnish sauna, crystal salt steam room, steam room and laconium herbal sauna, this spa truly has it all.

The Mount Batten Centre

(Image: Visit Plymouth)

The Mount Batten Centre is the premier provider in the southwest for outdoor adventurous activities. Through out the year it offers people of all ages and abilities the opportunity to experience a variety of exciting activities on land and sea.

Open-Top Bus

(Image: Plymouth Live)

Ride on the ‘hop on, hop off' bus with a view which drives along the waterfront and shows you the very best of the city.

Plymouth Boat Trips

(Image: DC Media)

From sight-seeing cruises to private charters, party nights or and fun-packed fishing trips, this boat company has something for everyone. Located on the Barbican, where the boats depart, it provides the perfect place to meet before you set sail.

Drake Circus

(Image: Visit Plymouth)

Drake Circus in Plymouth is the West Country's most popular shopping centre, with over 70 of the UK’s top brand names and biggest stores in the region. Head to Drake Circus to find big brands under one roof. There’s something for everyone, with Joules, Cath Kidston, Skinnydip London, Jack Wills and many more.

Plymouth Argyle

(Image: Phil Mingo/PPAUK)

Watching the Pilgrims play has to be one of the most Plymothian things you can do. Even if you’re not a football fan, you should still go at least once – embrace the Green Army spirit and you’ll have a great time. And if you get bored during the match, you can still enjoy a pasty or a burger, or perhaps gulp sip on some Bovril to keep you warm.

Soak up the sunshine

In the summer, Plymouth often basks in glorious sunshine and so it's important that any city has plenty of beautiful sun traps for you to kick back and enjoy the very best of the weather - and Plymouth certainly has that.

Tinside Lido

(Image: Nic Randall / apexnewspix.com)

The outdoor pool with views of the sea is consistently voted in the top 10 of Europe’s outdoor pools. Built in 1935, the salt-water swimming pool is perfect for everyone. It also has a sun deck where you can sit back and soak up the wonderful weather.

Plymouth Hoe

(Image: Visit Plymouth)

Plymouth Hoe is the heart of the city and has the most incredible views. Here you can sit and have a picnic on the grass, play ball or enjoy an ice cream while you take a brisk walk.

Elizabethan Garden

(Image: Plymouth Live)

Take time out from the hustle and bustle at the Elizabethan Garden, an oasis of tranquility in a street that was new in the 16th century, when wealthy merchants built their houses here. There are cobbled paths, stone seats and a cooling fountain.

Dartmoor National Park

(Image: Plymouth Live)

Dartmoor is not just an incredible landscape, it's full of wonderful wildlife, tors, history and heritage as well as an array of new experiences to enjoy.

Plymbridge Woods

(Image: Oskar Wandt)

This Plympton woodland is named after the historic Plymbridge, a Grade II listed bridge over the River Plym. Drake's Trail passes through the woods providing a cycling and walking route. There are a range of wildlife, birds and flora to be enjoyed here.

Visit beautiful beaches

Plymouth is surrounded by golden sandy beaches recognised for being some of the best in the UK which are perfect for rockpooling, swimming and surfing.

Bantham Beach

(Image: Plymouth Live)

Named as one of the best in South Devon, this beach ticks all right the boxes if you want a typical English seaside holiday. It’s also won awards from the Marine Conservation Society and the coveted Blue Flag, so you know it’s clean. You can see Bigbury Beach and Burgh Island from the beach.

Wembury Beach

(Image: Guy Channing)

Owned by the National Trust with its own Marine Conservation Centre and guided rock pool rambles, Wembury, an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB), is not short of ways to keep you entertained. This unusual and interesting beach is safe and clean for bathing, with beautiful cliff walks to Bovisand in the west and Newton Ferrers/Noss Mayo to the east.

Bovisand Beach

(Image: Lucy Blake)

Bovisand beach is a sheltered bay of yellow sand with magnificent cliffs either side. Located within the South Devon Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, it is popular with locals and families. There is a large expanse of flat sand when the tide is out, ideal for ball games and warms the water with the incoming tide, and is perfect for swimming and snorkelling.

Family fun

It can be difficult to find somewhere that all the family can enjoy but luckily Plymouth has an almost endless list of hot-spots to entertain the big and little children.

Pennywell Farm

(Image: Richard Austin)

Treat your family to a full day of fun and animal action at Pennywell Farm. With a different activity, show or display every half hour, hundreds of friendly animals and four free rides, you won’t waste a single minute.

West Hoe Park

(Image: Plymouth Live)

This adventure playground looks out over the sea and is jam-packed with an array of fun attractions including a miniature railway and putting green, crazy golf, trampolines, merry-go-round and a bouncy castle.

ClayArt

(Image: Plymouth Live)

Here the whole family can get creative and paint their own pottery which they can take away with them and cherish forever.

Dartmoor Zoo

(Image: Plymouth Live)

Set in 33 acres of beautiful woodland on the edge of Dartmoor with some stunning views of the surrounding countryside, Dartmoor Zoological Park is a unique zoo with a fantastic collection of animals. These include tigers, lions, cheetah, jaguar and lynx as well as bears, wolves, tapir, monkeys and a fantastic collection of bugs plus reptiles.

Get active

We all know the best way to bond with your family is to do some team building through fun activities and there's plenty of those to choose from in Plymouth.



Clip 'n' Climb Plymouth

(Image: PlymouthLive)

No experience is necessary for Clip 'n' Climb, where indoor climbing fun is accessible to all. Located within Derriford business park, adjacent to the beautiful Bircham Valley nature reserve, this is the best place to have fun with all the family.

Super Tramp

(Image: Plymouth Live)

With more than 50 trampolines on which to let loose, this is the perfect all-weather bouncing experience. The exhilarating array of trampolines get heartbeats racing and excitement flowing.

Adventure Segway

(Image: Plymouth Live)

Glide for miles and discover Mount Edgcumbe in a completely new way with this fun-filled activity. This is perfect for all ages and abilities as training is provided beforehand.

Ice skating

(Image: Penny Cross)

Head to Plymouth Pavilions for a spot of fun on the ice. For young and old alike, ice skating can be great fun and the best part is that you don’t have to be an expert – it’s the taking part that counts. At least, that’s what your mum would say...

Skiing

(Image: Penny Cross)

We don’t get too much snow in Plymouth, which makes practising winter sports a little bit tricky but if you want to try your luck on the slopes head to Plymouth Ski and Snowboard Centre. They offer skiing and snowboarding sessions as well as tubing and tobogganing.

Putters on the Hoe

(Image: Penny Cross)

Putters On The Hoe is an 18-hole grass putting course that is great for all the family and everyone of all ages and experience. You can relax before and after with snacks, hot/cold drinks and ice creams that are available to purchase from the Putters log cabin.

Plymouth Life Centre

(Image: Lucy Duval)

Put your fitness to the test at Plymouth's premier sports and activities centre - including its fantastic swimming and diving facilities, and gym classes.

History and culture

The city has 37 ancient monuments and some of the highlights date back to the 15 century, including steps where the Pilgrims set sail and a heritage trail where you can re-live its past.

The Gallery at Plymouth College of Art

(Image: Plymouth Live)

Surround yourself in beautiful art works that make you think twice. The Gallery specialises in supporting artists at various stages of their careers, enabling them to produce new exhibitions and offering them exciting opportunities.

The Royal Citadel

(Image: Plymouth Herald / SWNS)

This is a dramatic 17th century fortress built to defend the coastline from the Dutch which is still in use today. You can be escorted around the Royal Citadel by a trained tour guide.

The Mayflower Steps

(Image: John Allen)

The Mayflower Steps are close to the site in the Barbican area of Plymouth, south-west England, from which the Pilgrims are believed to have finally left England aboard the Mayflower, before crossing the Atlantic Ocean to settle in North America on September 6, 1620.

Saltram House

(Image: Plymouth Live)

Visit this magnificent Georgian mansion with its tranquil gardens and historic parkland. One of the Trust's hidden treasures, Saltram makes for a perfect family day out: close to Plymouth and yet in a world of its own.

Mount Edgcumbe House & Country Park

(Image: DevonLive)

Cross over the water via boat and find Mount Edgcumbe House which is the former home of the Earls of Mount Edgcumbe. Set in Grade I Cornish Gardens within 865 acres country park on the Rame Peninsula, South East Cornwall. This is the perfect venue for a family outing or group visit, enthused by the magnificent Grade I Cornish gardens and famous historic house.

That's entertainment!

When the day draws to end the fun doesn't have to. Head to one of the city's top venues or events to be entertained all night long.

Theatre Royal Plymouth

(Image: Penny Cross / Plymouth Live)

Catch a show at the largest and best attended regional producing theatre in the UK. This year there are some fantastic world-famous shows heading to the city including Les Miserables, Matthew Bourne's Romeo and Juliet, Kinky Boots, Annie, The Bodyguard and Calendar Girls.

Vue Cinema

(Image: Paul Slater)

Head to the Barbican Leisure complex where you can sit back and enjoy all the latest mainstream movies shown at this state-of-the-art chain cinema with plenty of family deals.

British Firework Championships

(Image: Publicity Picture)

The world famous British Firework Championships is set to return to Plymouth's waterfront on August 14 and 15, 2019 - promising dazzling displays and fairground fun.

Plymouth Pavilions

(Image: Penny Cross)

Laugh out loud with big-name comics at Plymouth Pavilions this year. In 2019 you can see Russell Kane, Tim Minchin, Eddie Izzard and Bianca Del Rio amongst others.

For more information about Plymouth, see www.visitplymouth.co.uk or click here to head to the Facebook page.