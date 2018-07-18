Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A 16-strong team from Deutsche Bank in Birmingham has signed up to take part in the Simplyhealth Great Birmingham Run Business Challenge in October.

The team is raising funds for Birmingham-based charity Cure Leukaemia at the annual half marathon.

The Business Challenge is open to companies and organisations of all sizes with the first four finishing times in each team combined to give the overall time.

There are categories for small, medium and large companies and men's, women's and mixed-team events.

Sharon Baker, an associate at Deutsche Bank, was the first to sign up for what will be her first half marathon and has recruited a further 15 runners so that two Business Challenge teams can enter.

Cure Leukaemia is one of Deutsche Bank's charities of the year and its 2018 target is to raise £50,000 to fund a specialist research nurse for 12 months.

Sharon said: "I'm really excited to be taking part in my first half marathon later this year.

"I'd never run properly before this year, maybe for the bus or to the chip shop, but my fitness and mental health has noticeably improved and I enjoyed the 10k so much that I really want to test myself over 13.1 miles.

"It's great to be doing this for Cure Leukaemia.

"I've got to know the team so well over the last year and I've also been privileged to meet some of the patients and staff our fundraising is helping and I find it really very inspiring.

"I'm really keen to encourage more of my colleagues to take part. I'd love to recruit 50 runners from Deutsche Bank over the summer."

Jackie Kelly, Cure Leukaemia's head of corporate partnerships, added: "Sharon played a huge role in helping Cure Leukaemia become one of Deutsche Bank's charities of the year and we are so pleased to see her leading such a strong team for the run.

"We hope that she can inspire more first-time runners and females to take part in this memorable annual event."

The course route for the 2018 Great Birmingham Run was revealed earlier this month and will welcome back both Broad Street and the notorious hill on Lee Bank Middleway.

However, in a twist for 2018, the course will actually start instead of finish in Broad Street and go down the hill, saving runners the leg-sapping effects of the notorious stretch of road towards the end of the old 10k and half marathon routes.

How to enter

The Great Birmingham Run half marathon takes place on Sunday, October 14.

For more information and to enter a team in the Business Challenge visit GreatRun.org.

If you would prefer to take part as an individual, click through here for more details and to enter.

Entry costs £36 but there is a discount of £10 available if you ran the Great Birmingham 10k in May.

Runners must be 17 or over on the day to take part.

There are junior races taking place on Saturday October 13 at Alexander Stadium in Perry Barr.

The price is £10 per child, with the junior and mini runs taking place for ages three to 16.

Entry is also available on the Great Run website.