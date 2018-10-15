Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Harborne boasts some of the hippest haunts in Birmingham.

The neighbourhood is renowned for its gastropubs, stylish restaurants, boutiques and popular street markets.

And the CopperBox, on the High Street, is slap bang in the middle of them.

Studio and one bedroom apartments in the luxury development are are available to buy through the Government's Help to Buy scheme.

Meaning a contemporary village lifestyle in this affluent suburb - named one of the best places to live in the UK - need no longer be a dream for first time buyers.

CopperBox is near some of the most popular venues in Birmingham.

Harborne Kitchen is regularly tipped for Michelin stardom, The Plough has won national praise for its gastropub greatness and the Hop Garden has become a big hit for beer drinkers across the city.

And that is just to mention a few of the impressive 150 local businesses that help to create this haven of wellbeing – from high end boutiques to Waitrose to M&S.

Harborne’s 15,000 residents also benefit from world class sporting and leisure clubs, including the £12 million Harborne Pool and Fitness Centre, cricket club and the nearby Edgbaston Priory Club – host of the annual World Tennis Association Tour stop, the Aegon Classic.

There are fantastic links to the city centre – seven minutes by train to New Street Station from the University train station and all major UK cities accessible in under four hours.

It’s no wonder that the city’s top earners flock to live in Harborne, with 63 per cent of its population likely to be in director, managerial and professional roles.

The suburb has always been the go-to area for academics at the nearby Birmingham University – which has 34,000 students – and doctors at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, which are close by.

And CopperBox presents an opportunity for those who may not be in the top earning bracket – just yet – to grab a slice of the action.

The development, which is almost complete, features 63 studio and one bedroom apartments across four floors.

This includes eight penthouse apartments on the top floor, which have one bedroom, a private balcony and stunning views of Birmingham.

CopperBox has been developed by SevenCapital, one of the UK’s largest developers of off plan property, and it further boasts sophisticated design, integrated appliances and state-of-the-art specifications.

A show apartment will soon be complete for prospective buyers to check out the quality for themselves.

A show apartment will soon be complete for prospective buyers to check out the quality for themselves.

The apartments and studios are priced from £174,950 and through the Government’s Help to Buy scheme, they can be purchased with deposits from 5 per cent.

It’s a perfect opportunity for first time buyers to own their property in the bustling village, full of Victorian features, just three miles from the city centre.

Investors are likely to snap up the properties too, due to its prime location – but won’t be able to benefit from Help to Buy.

The Times recently named Harborne as one of the best places to live in the UK, declaring it was “The best suburb in up-and-coming Brum”

(Image: Steve Townsend)

There’s no doubt that Birmingham is on the up with the transformation of the city centre into a world class destination in preparation for the Commonwealth Games 2022, offering a projected £750 million boost for Birmingham’s economy and training for 12,500 volunteers.

HS2 Curzon is underway – Europe’s largest infrastructure project worth £56 billion – which will reduce journey times between Birmingham and London to just 49 minutes.

Other developments in the UK’s fastest growing city – which has seen a population increase of 100,000 over the last decade – include the £500 million Birmingham Smithfield plans for retail, leisure and residential space which will see 3,00 new jobs, 2,000 new homes and £47 million GVA for the local economy.

Birmingham is the most attractive mid-sized city in Europe, according to Colliers Q1 2018 Cities of Influence Report.

And Harborne offers a welcome enclave amid the exciting growth plans – popular with families and buzzing with potential.

Property prices have sky-rocketed by 332 per cent over the last 20 years, the second largest increase in the whole city.

Over the next five years, the Harborne Village BID will invest over £700,000 to promote local business and attract more visitors to the area through aesthetic improvements, marketing activities and the introduction of a calendar of public events.

CopperBox is presenting you with an opportunity to invest today.

Exclusive promotions will be available and prospective buyers can come along to meet SevenCapital consultants and take a look around the show apartment.

