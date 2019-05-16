Get the biggest daily stories by email Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Question

Our company is experiencing growth pains. HR and IT we can deal with – but obtaining finance to

fund growth is challenging. Where are we most likely to get a sympathetic ear? We have eight-years

behind us but few physical assets.

Answer

There is indeed a big change coming this year.

What you have heard is the first stage of the government’s Making Tax Digital programme (“MTD”) -the move to introduce a modern digital tax system in the UK.

From April 2019, all VAT-registered businesses with taxable turnover above the VAT threshold(£85,000) will be required to keep their VAT business records digitally and send VAT returns to HMRC using MTD compatible software.

There will be six months’ grace afforded to complex organisations such as trusts, not-for-profit organisations that are not companies (including some charities), some public sector entities, traders based overseas, those required to make payments on account and annual accounting scheme users – all of whom will need to comply from October 2019.

Once MTD kicks in for VAT, you will no longer be able to login to your online VAT account and manually input the figures into your VAT return, which I suspect, like most businesses, is what you will have been doing until now.

Major accounting software providers and online accounting providers are preparing their software to be MTD-ready.

You should check now that your current software is compliant. If not, start looking for a new online accounting package.

April 2019 is fast approaching and it will take time to implement new software in your business.

Don’t think of this as extra burden. Businesses should see MTD as an opportunity to improve efficiencies and embrace the digital world.

Keeping real time information will ultimately help you to understand how your business is performing and give you the ability to make important business decisions quickly.

Meet your adviser

Name: Andrew Jones

Title: Partner, Haines Watts, Birmingham

Email: arjones@hwca.com

www.hwca.com/accountants-birmingham

Base: Sterling House, 71 Francis Road, Edgbaston, Birmingham B16 8SP

Contact: 0121 456 1613