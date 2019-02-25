Get the biggest daily stories by email Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Taking the first steps into establishing your own business is no easy task.

But if you have ambitions to become successful in your industry, whatever it may be, then Birmingham Skills for Enterprise and Employability Network (BSEEN) can help you on your way to making your business dreams become a reality.

Part-funded by the European Union Regional Development Fund, BSEEN has helped more than 400 businesses run by students and graduates on their way to global success.

Partnered with Birmingham-based Aston University, Birmingham City University, Newman University and University College Birmingham, BSEEN is holding a free event at Millennium Point on Tuesday, March 12 from 5pm to 8pm where you can find out more about the BSEEN programme.

Book your tickets to the 2019 BSEEN Showcase here

Enterprising students and graduates have to apply for a place on the programme and then pitch their business idea to a Dragons Den-style panel.

Those with a viable business idea will benefit from a variety of workshops and tailored mentoring, as well as networking opportunities, their very own workspace and a £500 business grant.

BSEEN is open to students studying at the four Birmingham based partner universities and graduates within the last five years from any university, living in the Greater Birmingham and Solihull LEP area.

Since it's launch in 2012, BSEEN has helped more than 1,000 students and graduates set up 400 businesses through its five-day intensive boot camp.

The training provides students with key skills to make the most out of their business.

On Tuesday, March 12, BSEEN is hosting its 2019 Showcase , which will give budding entrepreneurs the chance to mingle with a range of start-up founders who will be exhibiting their business and sharing their stories.

Some of the businesses exhibiting at the event include The Green Sisters , who produce delicious free-from Indian vegan food, Remedy Roots , who create speciality herbal teas and Narce Media , a video production company based in the heart of the city.

Running from 5pm to 8pm, the event is free to attend and is also the perfect opportunity to learn about how to apply to the programme.

Attendees will also have the chance to network with mentors and the wider Birmingham entrepreneurial community.

And if you're interested in becoming a mentor, or seeing how you can support those taking part in the programme on their journeys by sharing your knowledge, there will be plenty of opportunities to see how you can get involved.

