Keen to kick-start a career in the automotive industry?

Sixty apprenticeship places are now available for the BMW Group UK’s manufacturing operations.

Roles cover a wide range of careers including engineering, maintenance, logistics, IT and business.

The applications process opens at an exciting time for BMW Group, as it forges ahead with developments in electro-mobility and looks forward to the launch of a fully electric MINI in 2019.

Places are at MINI Plant Oxford, the heart and home of MINI production; Plant Swindon, which produces pressings and sub-assemblies for both MINI and BMW; and Plant Hams Hall which manufactures highly-efficient engines for MINI and BMW vehicles.

The new recruits will join more than 150 apprentices already working across these three sites.

To find out more about the scheme and for full entry requirements visit here

Simon Farrall, Head of Apprentice and Associate Training for BMW Group UK, said: “An apprenticeship at BMW is a fantastic way to earn while you learn and to lay the foundations for a successful career.

“As we enter a new era of electro-mobility and look forward to the launch of a fully electric MINI, this is a very exciting time to play a part in helping to shape the future of the automotive industry.

“Some of our most senior and experienced people started out their careers as apprentices. So, if you’re motivated, passionate and like to rise to a challenge, then a place on our apprenticeship scheme could be the start of a very exciting journey for you.”

Depending on the programme, apprentice training leads to a Level Three Competency Qualification, while some young people will have the opportunity to progress right through to degree level in the course of their career depending on their performance.

Joshua Odwin, 19, from Headington in Oxford, is in his third year of a technical engineering apprenticeship at MINI Plant Oxford.

He is also completing his second year of a mechanical engineering foundation degree at Oxford Brookes University.

“I would thoroughly recommend the apprenticeship to anyone with an interest in the automotive industry,” said Joshua.

“I’ve learnt so much in a short space of time and the variety of things I’ve been able to do has been amazing.

“The chance to work with people with decades of experience is also a huge bonus and a fantastic opportunity for any young engineer starting out in their career.”

Apprenticeships last between three and four years and cover a wide range of areas to help equip young people with the skills needed for a successful career in the automotive sector.

Technical apprentices who undertake placements at Oxford will attend MINI Plant Oxford’s bespoke training school featuring modern classrooms, dedicated computer study areas and a fully-equipped workshop.

Applicants will need a minimum of five GCSEs at Grade 5 (old Grade C) or above, including Maths and English. For engineering, business and IT degree apprenticeships applicants will also need two A-Levels at Grade C or above, or a BTEC Level 3 (Engineering) or equivalent.

Entries are open until 14 March 2018. Apprenticeships start in August 2018.