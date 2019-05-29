The stats have been studied and the numbers crunched to reveal the winners of the ENGIE Business Challenge at Sunday’s Simplyhealth Great Birmingham 10K.
Around 7,000 people signed up to take part in Sunday’s 10k, among them hundreds of participants in the Business Challenge.
The annual corporate competition invites workplace teams to compete for fastest-time trophies and the chance to show fellow firms who is the fittest and fastest businesses in the business world.
The four fastest collective times by participants are added up for each team to pick the overall winners and an engraved trophy is awarded for the winning team in each business size category (small, medium and large). Plus, any company that enters 12 employees or more also receives an engraved plaque.
Overall winners in the Small Business category were Edgbaston chartered accountants JW Hinks LLP, with patent attorney specialists Marks & Clerk LLP coming out on top in the Medium Business category.
Professional services giant KPMG won the Large Business category.
Entries are now open for the ENGIE Business Challenge at the Simplyhealth Great Birmingham Run half marathon on Sunday, October 13.
Think your office is the fittest and fastest in the region’s corporate world? This is your chance to prove it. Visit https://www.greatrun.org/great-birmingham-run/business-challenge
See how your company got on
The Business Challenge
2019 Simplyhealth Great Birmingham 10k
Engie Business Challenge Overall Winners
Small Business
JW Hinks LLP 03:29:40
Medium Business
Marks & Clerk LLP 03:04:50
Large Business
KPMG 02:22:13
Engie Business Challenge Category Winners
Small Business
Male Winner
JW Hinks LLP (JW Hinks LLP - Males) 03:29:40
Runner Up
CROWDCONTROLHQ (Team CCHQ) 04:23:03
Female Winner
BG Health (Team One) 06:10:05
Mixed Winner
Honeymoon Dreams (Team 1 - Fast Lane) 03:40:43
Runner Up
JW Hinks LLP (JW Hinks LLP - Mixed) 04:02:24
Third: Honeymoon Dreams (Team 2 – Middle Lane) 04:11:22
Medium Business
Male Winner
Marks & Clerk LLP (M&C Oldies) 03:04:50
Runner Up
Reynolds and Reynolds Limited (IT) 03:28:03
Third: Reynolds and Reynolds Limited (Motor Trade) 03:46:02
Female Winner
Marks & Clerk LLP (M&C Champs) 05:39:42
Mixed Winner
Browne Jacobson LLP (BJ Allstar Team) 03:13:10
Runner Up
Cornwall Street Barristers 03:32:52
Third: Student Roost (Student Roost Team 1) 03:38:17
Large Business
Male Winner
KPMG (Male Team) 02:22:13
Runner Up
RSM UK Audit LLP (Men’s Team A) 02:36:42
Third: PwC 02:54:20
Female Winner
RSM UK Audit LLP (Women’s Team) 04:36:18
Runner Up
Charter Court Financial Services (Team One) 04:37:50
Mixed Winner
Squire Patton Boggs UK LLP (Team 2 SPB) 03:25:50
Runner Up
RSM UK Audit LLP (Mixed Team) 03:29:03
Third: Charter Court Financial Services (Team Five) 03:35:49
Companies with 12 or more runners
Browne Jacobson LLP
Charter Court Financial Services
Honeymoon Dreams
JA Burke Construction Ltd
Performances Birmingham Ltd
Reynolds and Reynolds Limited
RSM UK Audit LLP
Student Roost