The stats have been studied and the numbers crunched to reveal the winners of the ENGIE Business Challenge at Sunday’s Simplyhealth Great Birmingham 10K.

Around 7,000 people signed up to take part in Sunday’s 10k, among them hundreds of participants in the Business Challenge.

The annual corporate competition invites workplace teams to compete for fastest-time trophies and the chance to show fellow firms who is the fittest and fastest businesses in the business world.

The four fastest collective times by participants are added up for each team to pick the overall winners and an engraved trophy is awarded for the winning team in each business size category (small, medium and large). Plus, any company that enters 12 employees or more also receives an engraved plaque.

Overall winners in the Small Business category were Edgbaston chartered accountants JW Hinks LLP, with patent attorney specialists Marks & Clerk LLP coming out on top in the Medium Business category.

Professional services giant KPMG won the Large Business category.

Entries are now open for the ENGIE Business Challenge at the Simplyhealth Great Birmingham Run half marathon on Sunday, October 13.

Think your office is the fittest and fastest in the region’s corporate world? This is your chance to prove it. Visit https://www.greatrun.org/great-birmingham-run/business-challenge

See how your company got on

The Business Challenge

2019 Simplyhealth Great Birmingham 10k

Engie Business Challenge Overall Winners

Small Business

JW Hinks LLP 03:29:40

Medium Business

Marks & Clerk LLP 03:04:50

Large Business

KPMG 02:22:13

Engie Business Challenge Category Winners

Small Business

Male Winner

JW Hinks LLP (JW Hinks LLP - Males) 03:29:40

Runner Up

CROWDCONTROLHQ (Team CCHQ) 04:23:03

Female Winner

BG Health (Team One) 06:10:05

Mixed Winner

Honeymoon Dreams (Team 1 - Fast Lane) 03:40:43

Runner Up

JW Hinks LLP (JW Hinks LLP - Mixed) 04:02:24

Third: Honeymoon Dreams (Team 2 – Middle Lane) 04:11:22

Medium Business

Male Winner

Marks & Clerk LLP (M&C Oldies) 03:04:50

Runner Up

Reynolds and Reynolds Limited (IT) 03:28:03

Third: Reynolds and Reynolds Limited (Motor Trade) 03:46:02

Female Winner

Marks & Clerk LLP (M&C Champs) 05:39:42

Mixed Winner

Browne Jacobson LLP (BJ Allstar Team) 03:13:10

Runner Up

Cornwall Street Barristers 03:32:52

Third: Student Roost (Student Roost Team 1) 03:38:17

Large Business

Male Winner

KPMG (Male Team) 02:22:13

Runner Up

RSM UK Audit LLP (Men’s Team A) 02:36:42

Third: PwC 02:54:20

Female Winner

RSM UK Audit LLP (Women’s Team) 04:36:18

Runner Up

Charter Court Financial Services (Team One) 04:37:50

Mixed Winner

Squire Patton Boggs UK LLP (Team 2 SPB) 03:25:50

Runner Up

RSM UK Audit LLP (Mixed Team) 03:29:03

Third: Charter Court Financial Services (Team Five) 03:35:49

Companies with 12 or more runners

Browne Jacobson LLP

Charter Court Financial Services

Honeymoon Dreams

JA Burke Construction Ltd

Performances Birmingham Ltd

Reynolds and Reynolds Limited

RSM UK Audit LLP

Student Roost