There has been a sharp rise in the number of children and young people being treated for mental health problems in the West Midlands.

According to data from NHS Digital, there were 13,510 active referrals to children and young people’s mental health services in the West Midlands in April 2018.

That’s up from 12,685 in April 2017 - an increase of 6.5%.

Around 2,000 under 18 year olds are referred for a mental health treatment in the West Midlands every month, mainly by their GP.

That covers illnesses such as depression and psychosis, as well as eating disorders.

Between February and April this year, there were at least 75 new cases of under 18 year olds with eating disorder issues in our region.

The actual number could be higher, as figures weren’t released for NHS trusts with fewer than five cases.

That marks a 25% increase on the same period last year.

The figures showed that 1,600 under 18 year olds were discharged in April this year after receiving treatment.

That number is slightly down from last year - 75 fewer children (4.4%) were discharged.

The figure for the West Midlands is made up of young people in the Clinical Commissioning Groups covering Wolverhampton, Walsall, Sandwell and West Birmingham, Dudley, and Birmingham and Solihull.

Walsall had the sharpest increase in active referrals - jumping from 480 young people in April 2017 to 2,325 in April 2018.

The rise in young people with mental health problems in the West Midlands reflects a growing national crisis.

There were 389,727 active referrals to young people’s mental health services across England in April 2018 - the highest figure ever.

It marks an 18% increase on April 2017.

There were also 2,703 new cases of people receiving treatment for eating disorders between February and April - an increase of 47% on the same period last year.

YoungMinds is a charity that focuses on young people’s mental health issues.

They say the rise could be down to social media - which can make problems like bullying or body image issues more intense.

They also say that it could also be down to exam and job pressure, as well as a general increase in awareness.

Tom Madders, Campaigns Director at YoungMinds said: “While it’s positive that increasing numbers of young people are accessing mental health services, we know that many more can’t get the support they need – in some cases, even if they’re self-harming or feeling suicidal.

“Every day we hear from parents whose children have waited months for an assessment, been turned down for treatment or been told by their GPs that there’s no point asking for a referral because services in their area are so overstretched.

“The Prime Minister’s recent commitment to improve access to children’s mental health services is welcome, but this needs to translate into increased, long-term investment, so that all young people can get the right support.

“Schools must also be given the resources and recognition they need to make children’s wellbeing a genuine priority.”