There has been much anticipation about the opening of The Grand hotel later this year but its old boiler room has already been transformed.

BirminghamLive was given a sneak preview of Tattu - a lavish new 160-cover restaurant spanning two floors.

The luxury bar and restaurant will be the biggest the city has seen - created in a 5,000 sq ft former boiler room of the historic building in Colmore Row (see our video above)

Tattu which has two other UK branches is the brainchild of brothers Adam and Drew Jones - offering contemporary Chinese cuisine all served up in a heavily stylistic interior.

The decor of Tattu Birmingham varies from the other branches in Leeds and Manchester - as owners wanted to pay tribute to The Grand's rich history when in its heyday in the early 20th century, it hosted celebrities and dignatories.

Adam Jones told BirminghamLive: “We know The Grand is an important part of the city’s history and we are truly honoured to be a part of its regeneration. It was our first time working in a heritage space and therefore we knew extra attention to detail would be required."

The main aesthetic remains true to the Tattu feel - with intricate East Asian influences throughout.

Inside guests will be welcomed into the ground floor bar and large party dining area situated on Barwick Street.

From the ground floor bar and dining space, guests will descend the marble staircase into the main dining area.

A striking highlight of the interior are five of Tattu's signature cherry blossom trees that create a canopy over the sumptuous space.

A spokeswoman for Tattu said: "The tree trunks are from salvaged trees that are treated for two months to preserve them.

"The main structure of the trees is built off site. It takes around six months to develop before the silk petals are hand sewn into blossoms that are carefully attached to each branch before the final tree structure is assembled on site. "

What's on the menu?

Tattu offers a contemporary take on Chinese cuisine with dim sum and sharing plates.

Tattu’s signature dishes include beef fillet and caramel soy and saffron black cod. Brummies can also choose from new dishes such as chilli and sesame roasted scallops served with Chinese sausage, crushed edamame and mint, as well as an Asian pear crumble with green apple, almond and a pink custard.

There are also cocktails including the Flight of the Phoenix, made with white rum, poppy and apple; the Butterfly Effect with a magical mixture of vodka, lychee liqueur and butterfly pollen; and Tattu’s take on the classic Negroni with a cherry blossom twist.

The Grand is already home to popular cocktail bar The Alchemist which also has a stunning basement bar - but is much smaller in size.

How much will a meal cost?

Dim sum and small plates are priced from £7 up to £12.50. Main dishes are priced from £15 up to £30.50 for the Saffron black cod with miso, Chinese sausage and razor clam.

There is also a whole lobster and a sirloin of Wagyu beef dishes that are priced at a premium.

Desserts are priced between £5 - 8 and cocktails are priced between £9 and £14. Sharing menus start from £40pp for a three course feast.

Other new restaurants that have opened in the Colmore Row area include Fazenda.