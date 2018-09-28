Get Weekly Politics updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

More than a dozen new plots for travellers have been approved at a site in Nechells - prompting demands for assurances from council bosses over cracking down on illegal encampments in Birmingham.

The planning committee yesterday (Thursday, September 27) gave its blessing to convert a NHS staff car park into a legal transit site.

It is the second site in the ward to be granted permission in as many months and now councillors have questioned whether the authority has greater powers to boot off travellers from unlawful sites.

Cllr Adam Higgs (Cons, Highter's Heath), on the committee, said: "One of the reasons the council is pushing for these is so that the council can put more injunctions on parks and green spaces and can move encampments on within a few hours and not days.

"We can we have assurances around that now?"

Chairman Cllr Karen McCarthy (Lab, Bournbrook and Selly Oak) pointed out that securing an injunction was a separate process.

The latest site at the corner of Proctor Street and Rupert Street will accommodate 15 vehicles.

It will also include a one-storey utility block, two skips for rubbish while 6.5ft tall railings protecting the site will remain in place.

More than 20 residents in the area objected raising concerns over litter, mess, potential anti-social behaviour and rogue trading as well as how well the site would be maintained.

While Shabana Mahmood, Labour MP for Ladywood, also opposed the proposal claiming residents had been misled because the plans had previously referred to as 'transient accommodation' rather than a site for gypsies and travellers.

But planning officers said consultation had gone 'over and beyond' the normal process whilst stating that West Midlands Police had not objected on the grounds of crime.

Although the council has ignored the force's request to add a mandatory condition to the plans for CCTV to be installed.

Former housing chief Cllr Peter Griffiths (Lab, King's Norton South), who now sits on planning, said: "This will be a properly maintained site and the second which will come to fruition.

"It will provide accommodation for travellers who wish to stay temporarily in Birmingham.

"If you visit France you will see a number of these around, they are quite normal."

In August the committee granted permission for four pitches on a former car park at Aston Brook Street East in Nechells.

Earlier this year Mark Croxford, head of environmental health, told a Housing and Neighbourhoods scrutiny group : "The city has a duty to the GRT community to provide somewhere to go and at the moment we don't have the provision in the city.

"When we have sufficient transit space we would be able to protect all council land and open space."

In the same meeting he said that injunctions could only be secured when it could be proved that there were persistent problems with anti-social behaviour.

The council currently has two orders in place protecting a number of locations; Selly Oak Park, Selly Park Recreational Ground, Hazelwell Park in Stirchley, Perry Park and Alexander Stadium in Perry Barr along with Swanshurst Park in Kings Heath.

The council has been approached for further clarification regarding whether it now has more power to evict illegal traveller encampments.