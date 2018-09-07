The video will start in 8 Cancel

Plans for a new business park on part of the former Rover factory are set to be approved - after Aldi was refused to build nearby.

The proposal for four industrial units on the old 'West Works' of the car plant, which shut down in 2005, would mark the first phase of Longbridge Business Park.

Birmingham City Council's planning committee is set to decide St Modwen's application on Thursday (September 13) with officers recommending it be approved.

Just last month the body denied Aldi permission to build on a neighbouring parcel of land closer to McDonald's after ruling the plot was a 'Regional Investment Site' with huge economic growth potential for the area - unsuitable for a supermarket.

The decision was made despite the German retail giant owning the land for 14 years.

An initial planning document stated the latest development could accommodate up to 414 jobs but it is not known who would occupy the units at this stage.

Their broad uses would be research and development, light or general industrial.

Three of the warehouses would front Bristol Road South opposite Longbridge Technology Park and Bournville College.

The fourth would sit further back bordering homes on Broughton Crescent and The Roundabout.

The park would be accessed by the existing road on to Bristol Road South which was previously used when the site served as a temporary student car park.

Two of the units would be built closer to each other to allow a future occupier to combine them together if necessary.

A total of 203 parking spaces have also been proposed.