Transport for Wales have appointed Alun Bowen as non-executive director and chair of their audit and risk committee.

An experienced finance professional, Mr Bowen has 37 years’ experience working for global accounting firm KPMG. His work has taken him throughout the world, with roles in Cardiff, London, Sydney, Hong Kong and Kazakhstan.

One of his roles at the company was senior partner in Wales, where he acted as the lead business planning adviser on projects such as the National Botanic Garden of Wales and Wales Millennium Centre.

Mr Bowen, who hails from Llandeilo and is a Welsh speaker, has been the chair of Business in the Community Cymru and a member of the Audit Committee of Business in the Community UK, chair of Cardiff Common Purpose, a council member of Prince’s Trust Cymru and a member of the audit committee of The Prince’s Trust.

He has also been a member of the audit committee of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales.

He is currently a non-executive director and chair of the Risk and Conduct Committee of Hodge, the Cardiff-based financial services group, a trustee of the Hodge Foundation and a Non-Executive Director and Chair of the Audit Committee of Severstal, Russia’s largest fully integrated steel company.

He holds a degree in Natural Sciences from Trinity College, Cambridge.

Commenting on his appointment, Mr Bowen said:“I’m delighted to be taking on my new role at Transport for Wales. I am looking forward to playing an active role in the development of our exciting plans as we work towards developing a transport network of which the people of Wales can be proud.”

Scott Waddington, chair of Transport for Wales, said: “On behalf of the whole Transport for Wales team I would like to offer Alun a warm welcome to the organisation. I am very pleased that Alun has joined the board during this exciting time for us, while we begin to transform the public transport network of Wales and the Borders with our £5bn investment in rail services. I am confident that Alun will play a key role in helping us to continue work towards an integrated public transport network to Keep Wales Moving.”