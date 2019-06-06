A fleet of electric cars is now available to rent in Bristol thanks to funding from the European Union.

Ten fully electric Renault Zoe cars have been funded by the EU research project Replicate.

The cars are based at nine locations across the city, including on-street parking at Brunswick Square, Stuart Street and Effingham Road.

National car club Co-wheels is hiring out the electric vehicles on a pay-as-you-go basis for members.

Councillor Kye Dudd, cabinet member for transport and energy at Bristol City Council, said: “The electric vehicles will help us to reduce the impact of the city’s current transport system and improve air quality, as no carbon emissions are produced.

“For those who are thinking of switching to electric, the car club scheme is also a great way to try before you buy.”

To encourage take-up of the electric vehicles, Co-wheels has launched an introductory offer for anyone who lives in Bristol.

For just £1, new members can get £25 of driving credit added to their account, to use against the hourly car hire charge. There is also no monthly minimum spend required.

Richard Falconer, director of Co-wheels car club, said: “Many Co-wheels members don’t want to add another car to our busy roads and would rather use a shared vehicle when they really need one.

“Now they have the option to reduce the impact on our environment even more by using a zero emission vehicle.

“It also means we can expand our availability into new parts of the city”

The electric vehicles form part of Bristol’s Replicate research project, which encourages local people to try out the latest energy, mobility and ICT solutions.

The five-year project, which has been funded by the European Commission’s Horizon 2020 programme, will also enable 14 smart electric charge point bays to be installed across Bristol for use by electric vehicle owners.

Financial help is also available for homeowners in Ashley, Easton and Lawrence Hill to install a range of energy efficient measures to their homes.