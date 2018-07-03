Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Members of the public have reacted with outrage to news there will be an increase in prices on the M6 Toll.

Operator Midland Expressway announced on Friday that they would be increasing prices on the road from July 30 onwards.

The price for cars will rise by between 30p and 50p per journey, for light goods vehicles by 10p to 30p and for heavy goods vehicles by 20p to 50p, depending on the journey made.

Taking to Twitter to air their frustrations, many motorists have argued that increasing the price defeats the purpose of the M6 Toll in the first place - easing congestion on the busy M6.

Reacting to the tweet announcing the price rises, users said:

Again?! This defeats its purpose. Yesterday there was standstill traffic for over an hour on the m6 and you still did nothing? You’ve almost made your money back, just corporate greed now — Rebecca (@rbccal) 29 June 2018

Yet more incentive to take traffic off the busy M6 - certainly not ! This is why it was built in the first place, although that seems to have been forgotten. Sadly now it’s just about more profit. — Gary Roberts (@editorgaryr) 29 June 2018

Your going’s to make it so expensive no one will use it. I would sooner be stuck in traffic than pay your increases. — Corkys Cars (@CorkysCars) 30 June 2018

Seriously, another price increase? Time to go back the normal M6. Same short sighted approach taken to fuel prices. If prices were lowered people would use the toll more often just as people would go on "pleasure trips" if fuel was reasonable. Greed greed and more greed! — Andy (@howiseeit4) 29 June 2018

The M6 toll road should be taken into public ownership and integrated into the free to use motorway network on the first day of the next Labour government. — Peter George Owen (@pgo1980) 29 June 2018

Speaking at the announcement of the price increases, Midlands Expressway Chief Executive Andy Cliffe said: “We are committed to encouraging more vans and HGVs off the M6 and onto the M6 Toll and our price rises for commercial vehicles have been carefully set to ensure that we continue the significant growth in HGV traffic on the M6 Toll that we saw in 2017.”