Beer and ballots are not the usual mix in local politics but could be making an appearance in Sandwell if a suggestion to open a polling station on pub premises is accepted.

The plan to use the car-park of the Bull's Head on Birchfield Lane as the location of a portable cabin where residents can cast their vote has been put forward after the nearby existing polling station closed.

The suggestion is on the agenda of a meeting of the General Purposes and Arbitration Committee when councillors will discuss the location of voting booths for the Langley and Newton Wards.

Other options for sites in the area include green space on York Road and the York Road Social and Sports Club; in all three cases ballots would be cast in a manned portable cabin.

In the Newton ward, councillors will be asked to continue using a cabin on open space on Meadowside Close or to merge the polling station with another which opens at Ferndale Primary School.

Local Langley councillor, Bill Gavan, emphasised that if the option of a polling station at the Bull’s Head was accepted, it would not be located in the bar.

“It would be a cabin on the car park", he explained: “And the idea is really to allow people to vote without long walks to neighbouring polling stations.”

The proposals will be discussed on Monday, October 29.