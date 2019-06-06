A North West concrete firm has received a financial boost of £700K helping it buy four new market-leading trucks with state-of-the-art mixers.

Exact Concrete Ltd, which has depots in St Helens, Rochdale and Ellesmere Port, has expanded its fleet of machinery with the Bay-Lynx Volumetric Concrete Mixers

The firm employs 15 people and the six-figure funding deal was provided by Allied Irish Bank, bringing the bank's total funding to date to over £1m.

The machines are part of Exact Concrete Ltd’s renewal programme to upgrade existing machinery, and will help complete a range of contracts across the North West region and provide opportunities for further growth.

Wayne Critchley, director at Exact Concrete Ltd, said: “As one of the region’s leading suppliers of ready-mix concrete and screed, it is essential we have the best equipment to deliver for our customers.

"The funding provided by Allied Irish Bank has enabled us to upgrade our fleet of concrete mixers and in turn will improve our future growth thanks to the increased capacity and efficiency they will deliver.

"We have worked with Allied Irish Bank for over four years and they continue to provide good support."

Before being deployed to the UK, one of the machines has also been showcased at the recent BAUMA trade fair in Munich, reportedly the biggest construction trade fair in the world.

Mr Critchley added: "This has been a great honour and provided a new way to promote our business and the North West as key player in this industry.”

James Prendergast, assistant relationship manager at Allied Irish Bank, said: “Asset finance is a great way to power growth because it is a flexible and committed line of funding.

"The facility has enabled Exact Concrete to add extremely powerful and advanced pieces of kit to their fleet of machinery which will contribute to the continued success of Exact Concrete Ltd across the North West and UK.”