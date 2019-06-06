The incoming chairman of global information services firm Experian has set out his desire to explore new markets following another successful year for the company.

Experienced banker Mike Rogers, a holder of non-executive roles at Experian, RBS and Aegon UK, will take on the position from Don Robert, who announced his departure in December after accepting a role at the London Stock Exchange.

Mr Rogers becomes only the second person to take on the position since Sir John Peace - one of the company's founders - stood down as chairman in 2014.

Discussing his plans for Experian's future, the former LV= Group CEO said: "I am honoured to have been appointed as Experian's Chairman. Experian is a great global business with a clear growth strategy, high-performing culture and excellent workforce.

"Don has done an outstanding job as Chairman over the last five years, and previously as Chief Executive Officer, and I look forward to working with the Board and the executive team on the opportunities ahead as we successfully advance our strategic agenda and address new markets."

Mr Rogers, who joined the company in 2017, will chair the Experian board's nomination and governance committee going forward and will take up the position following the firm's AGM on July 24 this year.

Outgoing chairman Don Robert, who became chairman of the London Stock Exchange on January 1 this year, said: "I am delighted Mike has been chosen to succeed me as Chairman. Experian has made tremendous progress in recent years through investments to take advantage of technological transformation and expansion in its addressable markets.

The recent results showed a year of considerable progress, with ground-breaking new propositions and growth broadly spread across several geographies, and this gives me great confidence in Experian's future."

Experian, whose UK headquarters is in Nottingham, hailed a "very good year" when it released its financial report this month, with overall revenue up six percent to $4.861 billion (US).

The UK and Ireland region of the firm performed well as revenue increased from $795 million in 2018 to $819 million. However, its profit before tax took a slight dip, from £227 million in 2018 to $224 million in the last year.

The company has bases in Nottinghamshire at the Sir John Peace Building, in the NG2 Business Park; Riverleen House, in Electric Avenue; Lambert House, in Talbot Street; Fairham House, in Ruddington; and Prospect House, in New Ollerton.