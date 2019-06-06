Bristol’s own currency, the Bristol Pound, is now offering interest free loans to businesses across the city.

The Bristol Pound has joined forces with Bristol Credit Union to offer finance to independent local businesses.

The aim of the initiative is to provide finance that meets the needs of local business and will help it to grow, at the same time as increasing the use of Bristol Pounds in the economy.

Any business member of the Bristol Pound that has been trading for two or more years and has a turnover of £25,000 plus per annum will be eligible to borrow between 1,000 and 15,000 Bristol Pounds.

Loan funds are put forward by the Bristol Credit Union.

Diana Finch, managing director of Bristol Pound, said “Taking out a loan is an opportunity to invest in growing a business.

“Taking out the loan in Bristol Pounds does something extra – it helps ensure the money stays in the Bristol Pound network.”

The loans are interest free for the businesses that borrow. The cost of borrowing is covered through a ‘finder’s fee’.

This takes the form of a five per cent transaction charge levied on all payments from the loan account to the members who benefit from the extra business generated through the loan.

The loan can be spent on anything a small business might need such as marketing, printing, equipment, vehicles or business services.

Hundreds of businesses across the city already accept Bristol Pounds. The idea of the Bristol Pound was first conceived after the financial crash of 2008 by a “group of people sitting in a pub” who wanted to take back control and re-think the money system within the city.

The aim of the local currency initiative was to build resilience among independent businesses and keep the money earned in the city, spent in the city.

A series of pound notes – in denominations of £1, £5, £10 and £20 – were designed and the Bristol Pound hit the streets of the city for the first time in 2012. At its launch, 300 businesses had signed up to take the Bristol Pound, and that number has grown to more than 700 today. Since its launch, a staggering £5million Bristol Pounds have been spent in the city.

People can buy the Bristol Pounds through the Bristol Credit Union, which acts as the organisation’s bank, or swap sterling for the notes. Under rules set by the Bank of England, the notes have to be re-issued every three years with a different number. For more on the Bristol Pound finance scheme, visit www.bristolpound.org/bristol-pound-business-lending.