Our prisons are out of control.

Drugs use is rife. Violence is increasing. And the staff are scared of the inmates.

It’s a problem for all of us.

Many people will feel little sympathy for prisoners - although not everyone who goes to jail is a hardened criminal. Many have mental health issues.

But however they ended up there, prison is meant to get them back on the straight and narrow. And when prisons aren’t doing their job properly, it leaves us all less safe.

Prison Inspectors made an unannounced visit to Birmingham Prison - commonly known as Winson Green prison - last year. They had some praise for the prison, but concerns as well.

One problem was the use of “new psychoactive substances”.

These are the drugs once known as “legal highs”, with names like Spice and Mamba. They’re not legal any more, after the law was changed, but it’s still possible to get hold of them, and prisons across the country have struggled to keep them out of the hands of inmates.

Inspectors warned: “The safety and stability of the prison was clearly being adversely affected by the high volume of illicit drugs, particularly new psychoactive substances, which were available.

“Fifty per cent of prisoners told us it was easy to get drugs, and one in seven was acquiring a drug habit while in the jail.

“As in so many prisons, drugs were giving rise to high levels of violence, debt and bullying.”

The chaos at Birmingham prison was graphically exposed in 2016, when inmates took part in a 15-hour riot.

And new figures from the Ministry of Justice, analysed by my colleague Michael Goodier, show that there were 242 drug finds at Birmingham Prison in the 12 months up to April 1 2018- up 27% from 2016/17.

But Birmingham is not unique.

Officers found a startling 3.7 kilos of drugs in Oakwood, a prison near Wolverhampton, in one year.

Psychoactive substances were the most common find.

The government says it’s taking action. Justice Secretary David Gauke said: “We are employing new tactics and new technology to combat organised crime in our prisons – in turn removing one of the major factors driving assaults and disorder.

“We recently announced £30m in prison security, which builds on our investment in body scanners, improved searching techniques and phone-blocking technology.”

But whatever the Government is doing doesn’t seem to be working.

Birmingham Prison isn’t run directly by the prison service. Management is outsourced to private firm G4S.

Whatever G4S is doing isn’t working either.