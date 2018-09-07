Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Special agents and officers from the West Midlands Organised Crime Unit worked together to arrest a couple on suspicion of importing a gun and ammunition into the country.

Police carried out a planned firearms operation on Oswald Road, in Oswestry, at around 12.40pm on Thursday afternoon and arrested a 21-year-old man and 19-year-old woman.

They have been arrested on suspicion of importing a firearm and ammunition into the country.

It was a joint operation between Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) and the United States Postal Inspection Service (USPIS) in which HSI Special Agents in Newark examined a parcel and discovered a concealed firearm and ammunition inside it.

Following on from this, investigators from ROCU WM then arranged for the delivery of that package to the address in Oswestry.

Detective Chief Insp Michael Nally, from West Mercia Police, said: "We take firearms offences extremely serious and tackling serious and organised crime remains a priority for West Mercia Police.



"Working closely with our partners is key to ensuring our communities are made safer and more secure, and we hope that people feel reassured and empowered to report any concerns around firearms with confidence that action is being taken.



"We will do everything we can to raise awareness of the dangers of firearms and keep them off our streets."

If people would like to report any concerns about firearms in their local area, they can contact West Mercia Police on 101.

Alternatively they can call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

