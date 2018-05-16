Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Repairing Dudley's crumbling roads is high on the hit list of the borough's council leader as he readies to take over the political reins again at Thursday's full council.

Cllr Patrick Harley, leader of the authority's Conservative councillors, has outlined his hopes for the future of the town before the pivotal meeting.

The leader of the council was speaking after announcing Dudley's sole remaining UKIP councillor had switched sides, giving the Conservatives on the authority 36 members compared to Labour's 35.

'I'm not great with politics' says councillor after defection to Tories

With the support of one independent who is related to a senior Tory, it now looks certain the Conservatives have enough votes to continue running the council.

Outlying what he wants to do in the next 12 months he explained he wanted to build on issues like parking and bin collections which he believes helped the Conservatives win.

(Image: Copyright Unknown)

Revealing he aimed to spend £1 million extra on highways each year for the next four years, he said: "Our roads have really taken a hammering over the last couple of winters and we need to put investment back so motorists and council taxpayers feel that their money is being spent wisely."

In addition he wants to place greater emphasis on housing in the borough; developing brownfield sites and encouraging more residential developments in town centres to revitalise declining high streets.

He is also wants to do more for grass roots sports in Dudley, saying he wants to build on local success, and even attract back Cradley Speedway.

He explained: "They have been out of the borough now for a generation and we need to be doing more to find them a home back within our boundaries

"If I could have one wish and pot of money to go with it it would be to do more with grass roots sports, leisure and recreation."

Dudley Council will meet on Thursday, May 17.