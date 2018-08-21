The video will start in 8 Cancel

The West Midlands is one of the most unpopular counties in the UK, according to a major new survey.

Data analytics company YouGov asked people to rank the 47 counties on whether they liked them.

It was good news for Dorset, Devon and Cornwall in the South West - less so for here.

The West Midlands was ranked the fourth most disliked by the 46,000 respondents to the survey.

In all, 49 per cent of people said they liked the county - lower than Greater Manchester, at 53 per cent, and Essex, at 50 per cent.

Only Leicestershire, Northamptonshire and rock-bottom Bedfordshire were ranked lower.

And it gets worse.

It turns out the West Midlands is home to some of the most unpopular cities too.

Wolverhampton was ranked the second most-disliked city in the whole country in the same survey.

In all, only 24 per cent of people said they liked Wolverhampton - with only Bradford lower in the ranking.

Elsewhere, Coventry also ranks poorly, with 37 per cent having nice things to say about it.

Birmingham is towards the bottom of the rankings too, with 40 per cent of respondents saying they like the city.

Lichfield enjoys a 60 per cent return.

The most popular counties

City % who like the county Rank Dorset 92% 1 Devon 92% 2 Cornwall 91% 3 North Yorkshire 87% 4 Somerset 86% 5 Cumbria 85% 6 Isle of Wight 80% 7 Norfolk 79% 8 Northumberland 79% 9 Derbyshire 77% 10 Hampshire 75% 11 West Yorkshire 75% 12 Shropshire 74% 13 Oxfordshire 73% 14 Wiltshire 73% 15 Cheshire 72% 16 Gloucestershire 72% 17 East Riding of Yorkshire 71% 18 Warwickshire 71% 18 Suffolk 71% 20 West Sussex 71% 21 County Durham 70% 22 Lancashire 70% 23 Kent 70% 24 Herefordshire 69% 25 Worcestershire 68% 26 South Yorkshire 66% 27 Cambridgeshire 66% 28 East Sussex 65% 29 Tyne and Wear 64% 30 Lincolnshire 64% 31 Bristol 63% 32 Staffordshire 62% 33 Surrey 62% 34 Rutland 59% 35 Nottinghamshire 59% 36 Hertfordshire 59% 37 Greater London 58% 38 Buckinghamshire 57% 39 Berkshire 55% 40 Merseyside 55% 41 Greater Manchester 53% 42 Essex 50% 43 West Midlands 49% 44 Leicestershire 48% 45 Northamptonshire 47% 46 Bedfordshire 40% 47

