Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Solihull councillor has quit the borough's Conservative group, citing concerns about a controversial shake-up of parking charges in his ward.

Cllr Alan Rebeiro has objected to the decision last month to do away with the two hours' free parking currently available at council-run facilities in Knowle village centre.

Highways officers have conceded that the plans have caused concern among businesses and residents and this week the previous decision is due to be revisited, with the preferred option to now retain a 30 minute "free and display" period.

Cllr Rebeiro, who has liaised with residents' groups and is pushing for at least one hour's free parking, confirmed that he had resigned from the Conservative group as "a matter of principle" earlier this month.

He will sit as an independent until his term of office expires in May next year.

"It became increasingly evident that I was too conflicted between the representation I am making for the community, for which I have strong local support, and the pressure of collective responsibility on Conservative group policy," he said in a statement.

The cabinet member for transport and highways, Cllr Ted Richards, had agreed the changes to charges in mid-June as part of a wider strategy to increase parking income by £350,000 by the 2020/21 financial year. Increases in tariffs for Solihull town centre were signed off at the same time.

At the previous decision session, it was noted that fees had not been raised for almost ten years and officers had calculated that the changes across the two locations could provide a significant boost in revenue.

But the plans for Knowle, originally due to come into force in September, had prompted criticism from some local residents.

There were concerns that imposing a 20p charge for those staying up to an hour, and 40p for between one and two hours, would impact on parents dropping off and picking up children and could also affect village businesses - with fears the changes could deter visitors.

The local authority is now looking at three possible options:

To continue with the scheme originally approved in June; To retain a free one hour period and introduce a 40p charge for the second hour, increasing the existing charge for the other tariff bands by 20p; To retain a free 30 minute period and introduce a 20p per hour charge

across the rest of the tariff bands up to six hours.

Highways officers argue that the third option is preferable, because it takes account of public concerns while still factoring in council plans to ease pressure on the department's budgets over the next few years.

"The impact of the proposed change will be monitored through the customer usage data and will be taken into consideration when the next phase of the parking service’s saving plan comes forward next financial year," said the report, which will be considered by Cllr Richards tomorrow (Thursday).

Cllr Bob Sleigh, Leader of Solihull Council and the Tory group, declined to comment on Cllr Rebeiro's decision to resign but on the general issue of parking he said that it was right that the local authority take account of the views expressed in the community.

Cllr Rebeiro was first elected in 2007 and currently sits on the economic development and managed growth scrutiny board.

His resignation leaves the ruling Conservative group with 31 members, still comfortably ahead of the 26 needed to hold an overall majority on the council.

There are now a total of three independents in the chamber, the greatest number for some years.

Cllr Rebeiro's full statement:

"I have made the strongest of representation to the council to reconsider the decision taken on 14 June to remove free car parking in Knowle Village Car Parks following which my proposal for a compromise to secure at least one hour free parking and raise projected income has been considered by transport and highways officers. It was also accepted that consultation take place with the Knowle Society and local trader representatives.

"My proposal has the support of the Knowle Society and local trader representatives and also from anxious residents contacting me and welcoming my stance. I have also been contacted by the Knowle Village Hall Association with real concerns on the loss of two hours free parking impacting attendance at events which are vital to raising funds to refurbish the Village Hall.

"However, it became increasingly evident that I was too conflicted between the representation I am making for the community, for which I have strong local support, and the pressure of collective responsibility on Conservative Group policy. I therefore resigned from the Conservative group on the 10 July as a matter of principle and will continue to represent Knowle ward as an Independent Councillor until my term of office expires in May 2019.

"The final decision taken by the council on the 26 July will reflect just how much the views and representations of local residents have been respected. I will continue to act responsibly and proactively for Knowle residents and the local business community and you have opportunity to have your say now and at the May 2019 Local Elections."