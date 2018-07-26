Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Over half of all independent care beds for young people in the West Midlands are filled with children from outside the region, it has been revealed.

And the Chief Executive of Birmingham Children's Trust says it's because other authorities can afford to pay more to place children here.

Andy Couldrick, who was appointed chief executive in May last year, was giving an update yesterday about the work of the Children's Trust since it was launched in April.

Mr Couldrick painted an encouraging overall picture of the state of children's services in Birmingham, saying he believed that Ofsted may soon lift the 'inadequate' rating that it has had since 2009.

However he also identified a series of challenges the trust now faced, one of which was getting local children a placement within the West Midlands.

"So across the West Midlands there are 1,500 independent residential care beds for young people," he told a scrutiny committee.

"Over half of them are occupied by young people placed in the West Midlands from authorities elsewhere. Largely from London authorities.

"Other authorities are willing to pay a higher price for a bed, so that market drives up the price. Meanwhile we’re placing people further and further afield because we can’t get access to those local beds.

"So engaging with the independent care market is an important priority for us because we can change some of that, change the nature of provision."

He also spoke of a similar issue with Birmingham-based foster carers.

According to Mr Couldrick, nearly half of the foster carers in Birmingham are also operated by independent agencies.

And this means the council needs to pay a premium if they want to place a child into one of these homes.

"The trust has identified significant pieces of work it needs to undertake," he said.

"One’s around placements. So 1,800 children in our care, the vast majority of them living with foster carers. But only about half of those foster carers are Birmingham foster carers.

"The others are working for independent agencies. And when we buy those placements, we pay a premium on top of the placement each time.

"So we think we need to increase the range of carers working for Birmingham, we need to be better at recruitment and retention, and we need to manage the markets around care much better than we have done traditionally."