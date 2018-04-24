The video will start in 8 Cancel

Youth justice spending has been slashed in the West Midlands - with experts warning teen crime rates could increase as a result.

In 2017/18, funding for youth offending teams (YOTs) across councils in the West Midlands metropolitan area was £4.4m, figures from a Freedom of Information request reveal.

This corresponds to a cut of £2.7m in real terms compared to 2012/13.

Five years ago, funding was £6.6m, which would be worth £7.1m today.

These cuts have been made despite evidence YOTs have been effective at preventing young people from getting involved in crime.

Nationally the trend is the same - funding for YOTs across councils in England and Wales has been slashed by £45m in real terms compared to 2012/13.

Commenting on the national picture, the Howard League for Penal Reform - a prison reform charity - warns that reoffending rates will increase as a result.

Youth offending teams work with young people in trouble with the law and try to help them stay away from crime.

They also run local crime prevention programmes, help people and their families at court and help young people at the police station if they’re arrested.

According to figures published by the Ministry of Justice and Youth Justice Board for England and Wales, the total number of first time entrants to the youth justice system in the West Midlands has dropped by 80 per cent over the last decade, from 6,340 in 2007 to 1,231 in 2016.

Birmingham saw the biggest cuts in England and Wales in YOTs grants from central government.

In 2017/18 funding was £1.9m, a cut of £1.2m in real terms from 2012/13, when the government offered £2.8m for these services - worth £3.1m today.

Meanwhile, the number of young people having their first brush with the law in Birmingham has dropped by 76 per cent from 2,746 in 2007 to 649 in 2016.

In 2012/13, funding for YOTs across councils in England and Wales stood at £107.8m but it has been slashed to £72m in 2017/18.

These cuts are happening despite the number of first time entrants to the youth justice system falling dramatically.

In 2007 there were 110,817 children and teenagers coming into contact with the justice system for the first time, while in 2016 there were 16,541.

This drop by 85 per cent shows that YOTs have been effective at preventing young people from getting involved in crime, according to the Local Government Association (LGA).

“All children should be treated the same"

Frances Crook, Chief Executive of the Howard League for Penal Reform, said: “I would prefer to see children’s services and detached youth workers properly funded, rather than have teams for working with one category of children instead of another.

“All children should be treated the same.

“There is evidence that the more contact that children have with the formal criminal justice system, the more entrenched they are likely to become, which increases reoffending rates.”