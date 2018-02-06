Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Smart meters are putting up fuel bills, an MP has warned.

They are becoming “a very expensive IT white elephant” costing up to £40 per household, said MP Steve McCabe (Lab Birmingham Selly Oak).

He warned: “Almost all the large suppliers now say that the rising costs of the smart meter programme are one of the main reasons for the rise in customer bills.”

Smart meters are designed to make life easier for householders by sending details of gas or electricity usage directly to the energy supplier, avoiding the need to read the meter.

And they are also meant to help people save money, by showing just how much their fuel is costing them.

But speaking in the House of Commons, Mr McCabe said the meter roll-out was meant to cost between £5 and £13 per household, while energy suppliers said the cost was actually £40 for the average household.

The Government would intervene “if the costs to the customer are rising beyond what is reasonably acceptable”, said Mr McCabe.

“How much higher does it have to go before it’s not acceptable,” he added.

“At that point, who pays? Will it be the taxpayer? Well of course, but they are also the customer.

“There’s still time for ministers to show that they haven’t got their heads in the sand over this programme.

“There’s still time for this Bill to be improved and concern for the rising costs and the impact on consumers to be taken seriously.”

His comments came as the Smart Meters Bill passed through the Commons, with the Bill set to undergo further scrutiny in the Lords.

Mr McCabe said he hoped peers “would look seriously at the risk of a technology white elephant, outrageous rises in energy bills and the risk of a failed smart meter programme”.

Business Secretary Greg Clark said the Government’s Smart Meters Bill would “ultimately ensure that this country is more efficient, resilient, empowered and smarter in its consumption of energy”.

Business Minister Richard Harrington added that smart meters were the “cure” for the “intolerable” placement of existing electricity meters.

“It’s an absurd situation that people, and I must say I include myself, that this day and age people have to read their meters on their hands and knees with a torch with a duster and cobwebs and everything and I think (Mr McCabe) would agree it’s an intolerable situation and smart meters is the cure for this.”