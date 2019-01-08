Get Weekly Politics updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A woman has told of her harrowing year-long 'torture' living above a rowdy 24-hour Costcutter plagued by anti-social behaviour.

Birmingham City Council this week stripped the convenience shop on Ryland Street, near Broad Street, of its licence to sell alcohol casting doubts about whether it will be viable to continue trading.

It came following a string of complaints about loud music blaring out from cars in the early hours of the morning, aggressive behaviour from customers and legal high cannisters littering the streets.

Licence holder Imran Saghir was also accused of acting like a 'pub landlord' and 'nightclub owner' as well as failing to meet police demands to address the problems.

At least five residents lodged complaints with neighbourhood officers but attention was drawn to the account of one anonymous woman living above the shop.

She had suffered problems since 2017 according to her evidence statement.

But events culminated on August 22 when she was attacked as she confronted revellers at 5am after putting up with loud music for hours.

The incident, which she filmed on her mobile phone, showed her firstly pleading with a shop worker for help.

In response the employee, who has since been sacked, told the group to 'F** * off quick, the police are coming'.

But the woman was forced to flee screaming after one youth in a red tracksuit approached her and threatened to 'box your face in' unless she stopped filming.

She was also hit in the head with a CD case that had ricocheted off a wall after being thrown at her.

It 'felt like I have been on a torture programme'

Describing the long-term impact of anti-social behaviour the victim said she suffered extreme sleep deprivation, anxiety, had lost out on thousands of pounds worth of freelance work contracts and endured a strain on her personal relationships.

She said: "I have had instances in which I have felt as though I don't want to exist in this way any more and everything is pointless. It is the sleep deprivation that is the largest contributing factor to these dark thoughts."

The victim added: "The last year has felt like I have been on a torture programme. My quality of life has greatly reduced. I have difficulty enjoying things any more, I have felt isolated, upset, afraid, frustrated - feeling all of these emotions intensely on a daily basis, is debilitating."

West Midlands Police licensing officer PC Abdool Rohomon described the woman's plight as 'horrendous'.

He told the council's licensing sub committee that initial attempts were made to address problems with Mr Saghir, such as introducing door staff, but temporary measures ultimately 'failed miserably' because the shopkeeper eventually failed to cooperate and even accused the police of harassing him.

PC Rohomon also pointed to licence breaches such as a failure to produce CCTV when requested and customers being allowed in the shop beyond 11pm when they were supposed to be served through a hatch.

He added: "We've worked tirelessly with this premises over a short period of time but everything we have asked for has been abused."

Muhammed Khan, representing Mr Saghir, asked the committee to modify the licence with conditions stipulating door staff on busy nights and a closure time of 2am.

He said Mr Saghir had tried to work with police and make changes but there had been a 'breakdown in communication'.

Mr Khan also called for more police presence in the area arguing that it was naturally busy due to being near Broad Street.

He added: "What's really key here is can this move forward? I would say yes. Let us close at 2am, it will solve everything. I think it's harsh for the licence to be taken away and would have an impact on the good customers and residents."

Mr Saghir also addressed the panel apologising for the issues, particularly the distress caused to the female assault victim, before pleading to keep his licence saying it was his family's livelihood.

But after an hour's deliberation the committee revoked it in the interest of preventing criminal disorder, nuisance and maintaining public safety.