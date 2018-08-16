Get Black Country updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Regional transport chiefs have made a major breakthrough on plans to bring back two Black Country rail stations after more than 50 years.

The purchase of a seven acre site at Bentley Point in Darlaston, announced by West Midlands Mayor Andy Street, paves the way for the construction of a new rail station.

It means that plans to restore passenger services on the Wolverhampton to Walsall line - including new stations at Willenhall and Darlaston - have taken a major step forward. The two new stations are expected to cost around £18m in total and could be open by 2021.

The land has been sold by property developers and investors St Francis Group to the West Midlands Combined Authority (WMCA) which is responsible for major public transport in the region.

The original stations at Darlaston and Willenhall were closed in 1965 and were located on the Walsall to Wolverhampton rail line which saw regular, direct services withdrawn more than a decade ago.

Detailed plans, currently being drawn up, are likely to see an hourly service between Walsall and Wolverhampton as well as hourly services between Birmingham and Wolverhampton calling at Tame Bridge, Darlsaston and Willenhall.

Mayor Andy Street said: “This is another important step towards restoring rail passenger services to a community which hasn’t had a station now for over half a century.

“With ambitious housing and investment taking place on brownfield sites across the Black Country, this is a vital piece of infrastructure which will make a huge difference.

“The work is currently underway to establish what we need to do to get the Wolverhampton to Walsall line usable for passenger services again and we expect an announcement about this soon.”

The investment is part of a wider £3.4 billion package of transport plans being developed by WMCA over the next decade including Metro tram extensions, new rapid bus routes, cycle routes, motorway upgrades and new rail services, including on the Moseley and Kings Heath line.

WMCA member and Walsall council leader Mike Bird said the new rail line would give a major boost to the town

He said: “Improving transport access is vital to our ambitions for making Walsall a vibrant and commercially successful destination.

“This land acquisition is another important part in that overall plan.”

The WMCA has a £100 million land fund which will be used to clean up derelict former industrial sites, mostly in the Black Country, to prepare them for the construction of 8,000 new homes.