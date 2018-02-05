Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

West Midlands Police Chief Constable has spoken of his interest in proposals from Anthony Bangham - who called for zero tolerance on drivers caught exceeding the speed limit.



Chief Con Bangham, who is the national lead for road policing, is said to have called for an end to the 10% plus two miles buffer over the stated limit that most police forces allow.



The West Mercia Police chief suggested drivers booked for driving even 1mph over the speed limit could be handed speeding convictions.



Speaking at the Police Federation Roads Policing Conference last week, West Mercia’s Chief Con Bangham told delegates: “Let’s change the message.





"I do not want the public to be surprised, I want them to be embarrassed when they get caught.

“They need to understand the law is set at the limit for a reason.

“If booked at 35 or 34 or 33 [in a 30mph zone] that cannot be unfair because they are breaking the law.”

Chief Con Bangham also said speed awareness courses have become the “expected norm”, and there should more penalty points, fines and prosecutions to instil fear in drivers.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now





In an interview with West Midlands Police Chf Con Dave Thompson told the Birmingham Mail he shared Bangham's concern of the rise in fatal and serious accidents on the roads - and was interested in how .



He said: "What the Chief at West Mercia has been talking about has been the rise in fatal and serious accidents and I share his concern it is going up.



"However, in terms of the approach we need to take, we need to make sure there's a really good evidence base if our view is we're shifting to enforcement rather than education.







"So I look forward to what he's going to bring forward on that."

But he also added that speed awareness courses they offer in the region are an effective deterrent and that police strike a balance between enforcement and education.

"I think we get the balance right here in the West Midlands.

"So you'll have seen the work we've been doing with cyclists, the closed paths cycling campaign - that's combined educating but really enforcing the law where cyclists are in danger.

"And the driver awareness courses we offer to people who breach the speed limit within a tolerance we think they're quite effective.

"So I'm concerned about the rise in deaths and serious incident and I look forward to hearing what the chief constable of West Mercia police, who is the national lead for roads policing, is going to bring forward to share with other chiefs," he concluded.